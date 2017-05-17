Industrial Leads for the Week of May 22, 2017

California Helena Chemical Co. is considering constructing a new fertilizer blending and storage facility at the Kings Industrial Park in Hanford. The project includes construction of building space, concrete storage domes, a spill containment system and equipment foundations; and purchase, relocation and installation of equipment for receiving and handling raw material, a truck scale, storage bins, liquid-storage tanks, pipe racks, and blending, filling, packaging, dust-suppression and loading equipment. The company will relocate and expand operations from its current location in Hanford. Helena Chemical Co., 7576 North Ingram Ave., Fresno, 93711. IR#CA170428.



Iowa Kwik Trip, Inc. is planning to construct a biodiesel blending facility on a 4-acre site at the Martin Road Business Park in Waterloo. The project scope includes construction of a 6,000-sq-ft building with two or three bays and spill containment systems; fabrication and erection of four 35-ft-tall, double-walled, 30,000-gallon tanks; and purchase and installation of fuel-mixing equipment. Construction is expected to begin late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of 2017. Kwik Trip, Inc., 1626 Oak St., La Crosse, Wis., 54602. IR#IA170408.



Louisiana Provision Healthcare LLC is considering constructing the Louisiana Proton Therapy Center on the University Medical Center’s campus in New Orleans. The project scope includes design and construction of a 30,000-sq-ft building; installation of a cyclotron, a proton-beam line, gantries, electromagnets and scanning equipment; and purchase and installation of electrical-power feed and distribution equipment. Construction is expected to begin by the end of 2017. The estimated EPC cost is $100 million. Provision Healthcare LLC, 1400 Dowell Springs Blvd., Knoxville, Tenn., 37909. IR#LA170403.



Maryland The Strouse Corporation is planning to construct an adhesive tape converting plant at the Westminster Technology Park in Westminster. The project scope includes construction of a 60,000-sq-ft building with clean-room manufacturing space; and purchase, relocation and installation of die cutting, packaging, assembly, spooling, printing and air-filtration equipment. Construction is expected to begin late in the second quarter of 2017. The Strouse Corp., 1130 Business Parkway South, Westminster, 21157. IR#MD170405.



New Hampshire North Country Growers, a subsidiary of American Ag Energy, is planning to construct a vegetable greenhouse complex in Berlin. The project scope includes construction of two 10-acre greenhouse buildings; and purchase and installation of climate-control, water-recycling, irrigation and vegetable-cleaning equipment. The facility will have the capacity to produce 15 million heads of lettuce and 8 million lb of tomatoes per year. Construction is expected to begin in late May or June 2017. American Ag Energy, Inc., One Boston Place, Boston 02108. IR#NH170201.



New Jersey Laboratorios Hipra, S.A., is planning to construct a veterinary pharmaceutical manufacturing, warehouse and U.S. headquarters facility on a 25-acre site at the South Jersey Technology Park at Rowan University’s West Campus in Mullica Hill. The project scope includes construction of a 375,000-sq-ft building; and purchase and installation of wet laboratory, formulation, filtration, air-handling, filling, packaging and conveying equipment. The estimated EPC cost is $100 million. Laboratorios Hipra, S.A., Av. De la Selva 135, 17170 Amer, Girona, Spain. IR#NJ170402.

Information is derived from Industrial Reports (@IndustrialRpts), a market intelligence firm specializing in industrial construction. Access the full version of these reports for free as an ENR subscriber and see other recent projects by contacting ENRprojects@industrialreports.com.