Midwest Pulse: Construction bids for the week of May 22

Contracts

Illinois

Lend Lease Construction started work in April on the $280-million One South Halsted apartment tower in Chicago. The 46-story, 822,000-sq-ft, reinforced concrete tower will feature 492 apartment units, roughly 15,000 sq ft of first-floor retail space, 30,000 sq ft of conference space across the second and third floors, and parking on the fourth through ninth floors. Fifield Real Estate Management, Chicago, and F & F Realty Ltd. of Skokie, Ill., are the project’s developers. Lend Lease Construction, 1 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Ste. 850, Chicago, 60606. DR#09-00476535.

Minnesota

McGough Construction Co. is leading the $146-million expansion of Al-Corn Clean Fuel’s ethanol plant in Claremont. The 55,000-sq-ft expansion will increase the facility’s production capacity for 200-proof ethanol to 130 million gallons a year from 50 million gallons per year. Project completion is slated for March 2019. McGough Construction Co., 2737 Fairview Ave. North, Saint Paul, 55113-1307. DR#15-00643116.

Missouri

Fogel Anderson Construction Co., acting as construction manager, recently received subcontractor bids for the first phase of the Paragon Star Recreation Complex, located near Interstate 470 in Lee’s Summit. The $225-million project includes construction of 10 artificial turf fields for lacrosse and softball, a 120-room hotel, 220 apartment units as well as office and retail/restaurant space. Legacy Development, located in Kansas City, Mo., is the project owner. Fogel Anderson Construction Co., 1212 E. 8th St., Kansas City, 64106. DR#12-00413493.

Much information for Pulse is derived from Dodge Data & Analytics, the premier project information source in the construction industry. For more information on a project that has a Dodge Report (DR) number or for general information on Dodge products and services, call 1-800-393-6343 or visit the website at www.dodgeleadcenter.com. To see an updated list of projects bidding in the Midwest, visit enr.com/midwest.