Midwest People: Construction business updates for 5/22

Tom Marquardt has joined HOK’s Chicago office as vice president and director of interiors. Marquardt was formerly a design principal in HDR’s Chicago office. Prior to that, he established and led his own design studio, marquardt+, for nearly 30 years.



Pat Askew has joined HKS’s Chicago office as principal and global director of aviation. He joins the firm from Gensler, where he was a principal and firmwide aviation and transportation practice area leader. Earlier in his career, Askew led global aviation practices for both Perkins+Will and HOK.



Alan Stone has joined Wiss Janney Elstner Associates as a principal. Stone, who has 36 years of experience in the failure analysis of metal components, metallography, scanning electron microscopy and ferrous metallurgy heat treatment, previously founded Aston Metallurgical Services Co., which provided metallurgical, mechanical and chemical testing services.



Wayne Swafford has joined Oak Brook, Ill., engineering, planning and project management firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc. (a Leo A Daly-owned design firm) as executive vice president. Swafford will be responsible for the direction and operation of the LAN brand.



Chicago-based CannonDesign has named Hilda Espinal senior vice president and chief technology officer. She was previously CTO at HKS. Espinal has more than 16 years of related experience with global design firms.



Jenny Miller also joined CannonDesign’s Chicago office as business development leader. Miller joins the firm with more than 10 years’ experience in the health care sector.