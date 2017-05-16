Design Firms Ranking Shows Market Gains for Expanded Region

ENR Midwest’s 2017 expansion added a sizable swath of the nation’s heartland to our editorial coverage area. That move happened as a result of our publisher, BNP Media, making the commitment to close the gaps in ENR’s regional publications so that the 10 publications now cover the entire U.S.

Our previous territory—Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin—was already expansive enough. But, by bringing in the states of Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota and Nebraska, we’ve added an extra 342,000 square miles of construction markets to report on and document. Of course, one major impact from this expansion will be seen in our annual rankings of regional “Top” firms, starting with this one, the Top Design Firms ranking.

First, ENR Midwest’s geographic expansion generated an increase in the number of firms participating in this year’s survey. Compared with last year’s total of 85 survey respondents, this year’s tally of more than 110 represents a roughly 30% increase. Overall, the amount of regional revenue grew notably as well, though by that same rate. This year, Midwest engineering and architectural firms collectively reported just over $4.9 billion in 2016 design revenue from the expanded region. That compares with last year’s $3.6-billion tally of design revenue from the publication’s original coverage territory.

This year, Midwest design firms reported an estimated 8% increase in revenue from the states of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin, resulting in a total of just more than $3.9 billion. Revenue from projects in the “expansion” states of Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota and Nebraska tallied slightly more than $1 billion.

The geographic expansion resulted not only in greater survey depth, but also in growth of individual firms’ respective revenue totals. Engineering and architectural firms ranked at the top of this year’s list—often national players—saw their numbers on the ENR Midwest Top Design Firms ranking grow notably.

For instance, No. 1-ranked AECOM’s Midwest revenue grew to $553.8 million from $361.3 million a year ago, while No. 2-ranked Burns & McDonnell’s increased by nearly $200 million to tally nearly $429.6 million. Third-ranked Stantec saw its Midwest revenue more than double on this year’s ranking, while both fourth- and fifth-ranked HNTB Corp. and WSP’s reported Midwest revenue grew by 34% and 25%, respectively.

The expansion also resulted in the addition of a new firm to the top 10 largest firms. St. Paul-based Short-Elliott-Hendrickson Inc. debuted in 10th place on this year’s list, with nearly $93.7 million in 2016 design revenue.

Across the following pages, ENR Midwest invites its readers to further review the data from this expanded Top Design Firms ranking. On the main list, readers will find information about each firm’s major markets and projects, along with details about their executive leadership and locations. Additionally, we’ve included breakout rankings for each of the 11 states included in our expanded coverage area.