On The Scene: Hotel Zachary at Wrigley Field Tops Off

The Ricketts family, owners of the Chicago Cubs, invited fans and luminaries to attend the topping off ceremony for the Hotel Zachary this week in Chicago. The Zachary, described by Ricketts-owned developer Hickory Street Capital as a boutique lifestyle hotel, is being constructed directly across Clark Street from Wrigley Field and is one part of a $575-million redevelopment of the Wrigleyville neighborhood planned after the Ricketts purchased the now-World Series Champion Cubs in 2009. Guests enjoyed champagne and appetizers across Clark Street from the Hotel Zachary property at the recently opened The Park at Wrigley, a plaza space in front of the stadium and directly south of the Cubs’ new 30,000-sq-ft office building and clubhouse, which was completed in an earlier phase of the redevelopment. The 175-room hotel will be situated in a 238,000-sq-ft mixed-use development that will include several high-end restaurants and shops as well as a McDonald’s restaurant that will replace the one that stood across the street from the ballpark for decades. VOA Associates is the architect, Walsh Construction is the general contractor and Davidson Hotels & Resorts consulted on the design. The Hotel Zachary, a part of the Starwood Hotels & Resorts chain, is slated to open in early 2018. “Lake View [which includes Wrigleyville] is the most dynamic neighborhood in Chicago,” says Crane Kenney, president of Hickory Street Capital and a Cubs executive. “The goal of our development is to create a town hub, where families, fans and visitors find entertainment, great food and daily attractions in an urban park setting. Hotel Zachary will capture the amazing energy of Wrigleyville as the first boutique, lifestyle hotel in the neighborhood.” The hotel name pays homage to famed Chicago architect Zachary Taylor Davis, who designed Wrigley Field in 1914.