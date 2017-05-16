MidwestMidwest Construction ProjectsFeatures

Midwest City Scoop: Construction Starts in Cleveland

City Scoop Cleveland

Cleveland Contracting Volume Should Rebound in 2017 Despite Slump in Non-Building Sector

Gains are expected across nearly every non-residential subcategory. Singlefamily housing will also strengthen.

May 16, 2017
City Grill

Dave WondolowskiDave Wondolowski
Executive Secretary
Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council

Reflecting on 2017 projections for Cleveland, Wondolowski says, “We’re going to be a little stronger this year than we have been.” He notes that there are nine school projects within Cleveland alone and others in surrounding communities. While there are “plenty of infrastructure projects” under construction, he hopes to see additional work from a $160-million expansion of Quicken Loans Arena as well as from the proposed Nucleus mixed-use development in downtown Cleveland.


Firm in Focus

Cleveland Building & Construction Trades Council
3250 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
Executive Secretary: Dave Wondolowski
What's New: The CBCTC is working with the Cleveland Leadership Center as it works to provide temporary housing for families whose homes are undergoing lead paint abatement.

