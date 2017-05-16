Midwest City Scoop: Construction Starts in Cleveland
City Grill
Dave Wondolowski
Executive Secretary
Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council
Reflecting on 2017 projections for Cleveland, Wondolowski says, “We’re going to be a little stronger this year than we have been.” He notes that there are nine school projects within Cleveland alone and others in surrounding communities. While there are “plenty of infrastructure projects” under construction, he hopes to see additional work from a $160-million expansion of Quicken Loans Arena as well as from the proposed Nucleus mixed-use development in downtown Cleveland.
Firm in Focus
Cleveland Building & Construction Trades Council
3250 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
Executive Secretary: Dave Wondolowski
What's New: The CBCTC is working with the Cleveland Leadership Center as it works to provide temporary housing for families whose homes are undergoing lead paint abatement.