Midwest City Scoop: Construction Starts in Cleveland

City Grill

Dave Wondolowski

Executive Secretary

Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council

Reflecting on 2017 projections for Cleveland, Wondolowski says, “We’re going to be a little stronger this year than we have been.” He notes that there are nine school projects within Cleveland alone and others in surrounding communities. While there are “plenty of infrastructure projects” under construction, he hopes to see additional work from a $160-million expansion of Quicken Loans Arena as well as from the proposed Nucleus mixed-use development in downtown Cleveland.



Firm in Focus

Cleveland Building & Construction Trades Council

3250 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Executive Secretary: Dave Wondolowski

What's New: The CBCTC is working with the Cleveland Leadership Center as it works to provide temporary housing for families whose homes are undergoing lead paint abatement.