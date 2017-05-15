New York Pulse: Construction bids for the week of May 22

Planning

New York

Douglaston Development is in the planning stage for a mixed-use building in Manhattan. The 32-story, $120-million structure will include 206 apartment units and 20,000 sq ft of commercial space. Douglaston Development, Attn: Benjamin Levine, Vice President of Acquisitions, 4209 235th St., Douglaston, 11363-1526. DR#17-00617098.

NYC School Construction Authority is in the planning stage for a renovation to Bronx International High School. The $30-million project will include roof and window replacements among other repairs. NYC School Construction Authority, Attn: George Roussey, Project Manager, 3030 Thomson Ave., Long Island City, 11101-3019. DR#17-00635003.

NRP Group is in the planning stage for an apartment building in Mount Vernon. The $30-million project will be five stories and feature 120 apartment units. NRP Group, Attn: Christopher Dirr, Vice President of Development, 3309 Transportation Blvd., Cleveland, 44125-5333. DR#17-00602016

Hudson Holdings NY LLC is in the planning stage for a mixed-use building in Yonkers. The $25-million project will be 15 stories tall and will include 156 apartment units and a restaurant on the ground floor. Hudson Holdings NY LLC, 124-18 Metropolitan Ave., Kew Gardens, 11415. DR#17-00636518.



New Jersey

DMG Investments is in the planning stage for a residential building in Cliffside Park. The $25-million project will be 14 stories tall. DMG Investments, 100 Wall St., Ste. 2203, New York, 10005. DR#17-00619089.

