On the Scene: New York Industry Events for April 2017

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) announced the grand opening of the first span of the new Kosciuszko Bridge—the first new bridge constructed in New York City since the Verrazano Bridge in 1964. The governor celebrated the opening on April 27 with Queens and Brooklyn dignitaries and community members. The event included a march across the bridge, with delegations from both the Queens side and the Brooklyn side meeting in the middle. The governor also drove across the bridge in a ceremonial first ride in President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s 1932 Packard.



On April 20, Lendlease Foundation hosted a mental health summit at The Grand Hyatt in New York City. The event included a mental health fair, dinner and discussion on suicide prevention led by international suicide prevention advocate Kevin Hines. In addition, Lendlease hosted a Wellness Week from April 16 to April 21 for its New York employees. The events ranged from nutritionists visiting Lendlease job sites to mental health providers speaking at Lendlease’s New York office.