New York City Scoop: Construction Starts in Northern N.J.

City Grill

Craig Plescia

Principal & Project Director (NJ)

JRM Construction Management LLC

“In recent years, construction in suburban New Jersey has started to mirror modern urban office districts,” says Plescia. “With millennials gaining power in the workforce and a booming economy that has many businesses fighting for staff, amenities such as common areas with recreational activities (and other employee sponsored conveniences) are popping up all over the state. Employers are happy to oblige as these office perks lure future employees and actually boost productivity amongst existing staff.”



Firm in Focus

JMA Architects

215 Mahwah Rd., Mahwah, N.J.

Owner: John Musinski

Founded: 2004

What's New: Primarily working in residential architecture, JMA Architects is currently involved in new construction, additions, add-a-levels, complete reconstructions and renovations.