Massive Lagoon Planned For Former Golf Course In Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts is planning to build a new hotel-and-casino complex, complete with a 20-acre lagoon, in Las Vegas.

Called Wynn Paradise Park, the resort will feature a 4,000-ft boardwalk, “beachfront” meeting and ballroom space, cabanas, numerous restaurants, various attractions, possibly 2,000 hotel rooms and food service.

It will be located just east of two other Wynn Resorts properties, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, on land used as a golf course for more than four decades.

The resort’s first building phase – slated to start in December or January 2018 – is estimated to cost between $400 million and $500 million, says Deanna Pettit-Irestone, executive director of public relations, Wynn Las Vegas.

Steve Wynn, chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts told the board of directors in an April conference call the hotel tower and expanded convention facilities will accentuate the lagoon and will be completed after the water feature.

The 20-acre lagoon has been reduced from a proposed 38-acre lagoon that was announced by Wynn Resorts and Miami-based Crystal Lagoons in April 2016. Crystal Lagoons’ exclusive system has been used on more than 100 similarly large pools throughout the world.

Unlike a traditional “pool,” the basin is a polyurethane liner laid over compacted sand or clay. Concrete or shotcrete is limited to approaches and side walls.

Read more: Record-Size Pools Come To The U.S. http://www.enr.com/articles/5944-record-size-swimming-pools-come-to-the-u-s-for-the-first-time

According to southern Nevada water managers, it is anticipated that the 20-acre lagoon will use about 300 to 400 acre-ft each year at a maximum depth of about 9 ft. Currently, the golf course on the site uses about 700 to 900 acre-ft per year. Water for the lagoon will be from a well originally drilled for use by the former Desert Inn. Colorado River water will not be used.

According to the Crystal Lagoons website and ENR reporting (in 2014), the Paradise Park lagoon will be the first Crystal Pools creation built in the U.S. if the construction schedule is maintained. At least a dozen development projects in the planning stage are projecting the use of a Crystal Lagoon in the U.S., mainly in Southeast coastal areas.

The Las Vegas project will also likely become the first U.S. Crystal Lagoons project to use well-water and the second in the world. A lagoon in Mohammed Bin Rashid City in Dubai reportedly also uses well water.

Crystal Lagoons, though their public relations agency, declined to comment or confirm all of the information in this article.

Wynn Resorts has not made available information on the Paradise Park contractor bidding or design services.

Paradise Park is another of Wynn’s water-themed resorts built in Las Vegas since the late 1980s, starting with the Mirage, which opened in 1989. Others are Treasure Island and the Bellagio, both of which feature large lakes in the front.

Anticipated completion for Wynn Paradise Park in Las Vegas is scheduled to occur in 2020.

In the Northeast, Wynn Resorts is building the $2.4 billion Wynn Boston Harbor, in Everett, Mass. Wynn Boston Harbor is expected to open in mid-2019.