FY 17 Spending Package Nears Enactment

Congress has approved a five-month spending package that includes increases, though modest ones, for important federal construction programs. The legislation also has additional funds for border security, but not for building President Trump’s proposed wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

The legislation, which extends through Sept. 30—the end of fiscal year 2017—gained final congressional approval on May 4, when the Senate passed it on a 79-18 vote. The measure now goes to the White House, where President Trump is expected to sign it. (Link to bill text, summaries of each title.)

The House cleared the omnibus spending bill one day earlier by a 309-118 tally. Enactment is needed by May 5, when a short stopgap appropriations measure was due to expire.

With the fiscal 2017 bill all but wrapped up, attention will shift to appropriations for 2018. Construction officials were unhappy with Trump’s March outline of his 2018 budget proposal, issued in March, because it reduced or zeroed out funds for key infrastructure accounts. The figures in the 2017 measure are giving industry officials hope that Congress won't agree to Trump's proposed 2018 reductions.

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said the president is expected to send his detailed budget request to Congress in late May.

In the just-passed 2017 bill, one highlight is that it restores federal highway and transit funding to the levels authorized in the 2015 Fixing America’s Surface Transportation, or FAST, Act.

The programs have been operating since last October under temporary spending measures whose funding was held to the 2016 levels, which were lower than the FAST Act's 2018 numbers.

The new package adds $905 million to the highway obligation ceiling, up about 2% from 2016.

It also adds $753 million, a 9% hike, to transit formula grants and $236 million, an 11% gain, for transit capital investment grants, which fund new transit starts.

Trump has proposed canceling 2018 funding for new transit starts that do not yet have full-funding agreements with the Dept. of Transportation. With that as a backdrop, the American Public Transportation Association was pleased to see the new legislation give the transit capital grants account an increase. Richard A. White, APTA acting president and CEO, said in a statement, "We see this provision as a barometer of strong bipartisan congressional support for the program."

Trump also proposed zeroing-out DOT’s Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recover, or TIGER, grants, but the new 2017 package continues TIGER at $500 million, the same as its 2016 level. For each of the program's grant rounds since 2009, it has attracted requests for far more money than DOT has available.

Among Environmental Protection Agency programs, the bill freezes clean-water State Revolving Funds (SRFs) at their 2016 level of $1.4 billion and holds drinking-water SRFs at their 2016 mark of $863 million.

The legislation also adds funding to support a $1-billion increase in federal Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loans, up from $2 billion in an earlier stopgap.

Trump's 2018 outline proposed slashing EPA’s overall budget by 31%, the largest percentage reduction among major agencies, but it didn’t specify what he would recommend for the SRFs.

Adam Krantz, National Association of Clean Water Agencies’ CEO, said in a statement that, in light of Trump’s proposed big 2018 cut for EPA, “the near-level support for EPA through the second half of FY17 is a positive sign for clean water funding as legislators and water stakeholders move toward FY18 negotiations.”

For rural water infrastructure, the measure increases Agriculture Dept. water and waste-disposal grants by 8%, to $392 million. It freezes water and waste-disposal loans at $1.25 billion. Trump proposed no funds in FY18 for the rural water grants.

For Army Corps of Engineers civil-works activities, the bill provides just over $6 billion, a boost of $49 million, or about 1%, from 2016. Within that total, the bill increases the Corps construction account, also by about 1%, to $1.9 billion.

The Corps civil-works operation and maintenance program received a $12-million increase, to $3.15 billion. Industry group Waterways Council Inc. noted that the 2017 number represents the fourth-consecutive year of record funding for the “O&M” account.

The Corps’ 2017 allocations also won praise from the American Association of Port Authorities.

The Dept. of Energy’s environmental cleanup of former nuclear-weapons plants got a 3% hike, to $6.4 billion.

The legislatiion provides the Dept. of Homeland Security $1.5 billion for border security and immigration enforcement, but no funding for constructing Trump’s wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Still, OMB’s Mulvaney told reporters on May 1, the administration will be able to use the legislation's $1.5 billion “on things like maintenance on the existing wall—infrastructure, roads, bridges, gates, technology, lighting—things that will have a material impact on border security this year.”