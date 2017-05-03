Deal Reached With Westinghouse to Keep Nuclear Projects Going

Georgia Power and SCANA Corp. on April 28 separately announced that each had extended their “interim assessment agreements” with contractor Westinghouse Electric Co. (WEC) to keep construction progressing on two separate nuclear expansion projects, while the contractor proceeds with its bankruptcy plan. Both utilities are continuing to review updated cost estimates that were recently submitted by WEC. SCANA and Santee Cooper reached an agreement with WEC to extend the transition and evaluation period through June 26, while Georgia Power announced an extension through May 12. Westinghouse filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on March 29, due to its realization of more than $6 billion in additional costs related to the two nuclear construction projects. “The agreement allows the co-owners additional time to maintain all of their options while determining the most prudent path forward,” said the owners. “Georgia Power will continue work to complete its full-scale schedule to determine the best path forward for customers,” the utility stated. “The company will continue to take every action available to hold Westinghouse and Toshiba accountable for their financial responsibilities under the engineering, procurement and construction agreement and the parent guarantee.”