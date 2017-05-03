DOE Approves LNG Export Facility for Texas Terminal

The Trump administration approved its first liquefied-natural-gas terminal on April 25. U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry touted the Golden Pass LNG terminal, sited along the Gulf Coast, as an example of Trump “making the United States an energy-dominant force.” The facility, located near Sabine Pass, Texas, already imports LNG. The Dept. of Energy’s approval would allow the facility to export up to 2.21 billion cu ft per day to countries without free-trade agreements with the U.S. The owners of the terminal—Qatar Petroleum, ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips—have not yet decided on whether to move forward with the facility. They say construction of the facility would provide 45,000 direct and indirect jobs. Currently, there are seven LNG terminals under construction and another four that have been approved.