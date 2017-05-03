Pulse: Project News for the Week of May 8, 2017

Planning

Iowa Wesley Life is planning to develop a skilled-nursing and memory-care facility. Located in Johnston, the three-story facility will total 176,259 sq ft, including 27,211 sq ft devoted to underground parking; it also will include 36 assisted-living units, 50 independent-living units and 36 skilled-nursing units. Pope Associates Inc. is the designer. The project is valued at $30 million. Wesley Life, Attn: Rob Kretzinger, President, 5508 N.W. 88th St., Johnston, 50131. DR#16-00592599.

Kentucky AppHarvest is planning to construct a 2,000,000-sq-ft greenhouse in Pikeville. The project is valued at $50 million. AppHarvest, Attn: Scott Emerson, Design Manager, P.O. Box 000, Pikeville, 41501. DR#17-00593647.

Louisiana Our Lady of Holy Cross College is planning to carry out the selective demolition, remediation and renovation of the school’s old administration building and the construction of two 60-ft-tall riverfront residences. The project will result in three seven-story buildings, containing 123 units, and the transformation of the administration building into a mixed-use space. Perez APC is the designer of the project, which has been valued at $15 million. Our Lady of Holy Cross College, Attn: Ronald Ambrosetti, President, 4123 Woodland Dr., New Orleans, 70131. DR#13-00467189

South Carolina Berry & Cos. is planning to develop Pikeview Place in Regent Park Townhomes, at 5055 Regent Pkwy. in Fort Mill. On a 10-acre site at a golf course, the project will include 40 townhouses and possibly one four-unit building and four six-unit buildings. The two-story homes each will be approximately 1,200 sq ft. True Homes is the designer and general contractor. The project’s value has been estimated at $10 million. Berry & Cos., Attn: Tony Berry, 114 E. Main St., Rock Hill, 29730. DR#15-00695049.

Virginia The City of Virginia Beach is planning to build the Virginia Aquarium Marine Animal Care Center, in Virginia Beach. The project entails constructing two buildings, totaling 18,000 sq ft, plus parking, staging areas and a seawater collection system. Waller Todd & Sadler Architects Inc. is the designer of the project, which has been valued at between $10 million and $15 million. City of Virginia Beach, Attn: Mitch Frazier, Contracting Agent, 2388 Liberty Way, Virginia Beach, 23456. DR#13-00531303.

Washington IS Property Investments LLC is planning to construct the Highland Village Townhomes at 600 146th Ave., N.E., in Bellevue. The project will consist of 87 three-story townhouse units in 19 buildings, ranging from “three-plex” to “six-plex” configurations, with underground parking. Milbrandt Architects is the designer of the project, which has been valued at between $15 million and $25 million. IS Property Investments LLC, 419 Occidental Ave., Seattle, 98104. DR#16-00522647.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

New York Invenergy LLC has started to redevelop the 149.8-acre Tallgrass Golf Course in Shoreham into a 24.9-MW solar farm. The facility will consist of ground-mounted, stationary and nontracking solar arrays, with 110,000 72-cell polycrystalline modules. The clubhouse will be converted into a community center, and the cart path will be re­purposed as a multi-use recreational trail. The project is valued at $99.6 million. Invenergy LLC, Attn: Mary Ryan, Public Relations, One S. Wacker Dr., Chicago, Ill. 60606. DR#16-00558119.

Vermont Engelberth Construction Inc., serving as construction manager-at-risk, has begun constructing Mack Hall, a new academic building, for Norwich University, in Northfield. The three-story, 51,000-sq-ft building will be located at 158 Harmon Dr. Construction is expected to be completed by August 2018, and the project has been valued at $18 million. Engelberth Construction Inc., Attn: Chris Yandow, Project Manager, 463 Mountain View Dr., Colchester, 05446. DR#15-00647377.



Bid, Proposal Dates

Indiana 5/18 The Western Wayne Regional Sewer District is seeking bidders to carry out an expansion of the district’s wastewater treatment plant in Cambridge City. The construction team will install a new influent grinder, raw-sewage pumps, an influent screening and grit-removal structure, vertical loop reactors, secondary clarifiers, ultraviolet disinfection, aerobic digesters, sludge dewatering and storage buildings, a chemical feed system, and a maintenance garage. The project has been valued at $12.8 million. Western Wayne Regional Sewer District, Attn: Darlene Druley, Superintendent, 200 S. Plum St., Cambridge City, 47327. DR#15-00444142.

Oregon 7/14 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking bidders to carry out the replacement of turbine units at the McNary Lock and Dam Powerhouse on the Columbia River at Umatilla. The project will entail supplying and installing 14 new hydroelectric turbine runners, rewinding three main-unit generators, and rehabilitating or replacing other critical hydraulic passage and powertrain equipment. The contractor will collaborate in the design process with engineers and biologists from the Corps, the Bonneville Power Administration and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The project is valued at between $250 million and $500 million. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attn: Phyllis Buerstatte, Contract Manager, 201 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, 99362. DR#17-00592577.

Much information for Pulse is derived from Dodge Data & Analytics, the premier project information source in the construction industry. For more information on a project that has a Dodge Report (DR) number or for general information on Dodge products and services, call 1-800-393-6343 or visit the website at www.dodgeleadcenter.com.