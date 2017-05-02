Southeast City Scoop: Construction Starts in Tampa

City Grill

Scott Moss

President

Moss & Associates

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Moss & Associates gained a foothold in the Tampa Bay region with its acquisition of the former Peter Brown Construction. That local presence is paying off as the region’s construction economy improves, says Scott Moss, president. Currently building the 21-story Manor at Harbour Island for The Related Group, the firm has recently finished hotel projects in Clearwater and started work on a Pinellas County jail. Moss expects to see significant business opportunities and challenges ahead.

The Tampa Bay construction market looks “sunny for the next six or seven years,” he adds.

Citing investments in the area’s schools and other public amenities, Moss says, “Mayor Bob Buckhorn has done a really good job of making Tampa a great city.” Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik’s massive planned redevelopment of the city’s Channelside area is “going to make that place special, and Tampa’s really going to benefit from that,” he adds.

The region’s growth is starting to attract more general contracting firms that are attempting to gain a foothold.

“We’re going to have a lot more contractors move into the market,” says Moss. As a result, he says, “We’re going to go through some challenges with trade contractors.”



Firm in Focus

Port Tampa Bay

1101 Channelside Drive, Tampa

President/CEO: Paul Anderson

Founded: 1945

Master Plan: Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and his company, Strategic Property Partners, have big plans for remaking the area around Tampa’s Channelside District. And they are not alone. Port Tampa Bay continues to move forward with its Channel District Vision, a plan for transforming its property located within the Channel District area into what the organization touts as “a dynamic community centerpiece where people will come to live, work and play.” According to the port, the plan “maximizes the potential of 45 acres of port-owned land along Channelside Drive and the Ybor Channel and dramatically builds upon the area’s ongoing revitalization.” The long-range plan would result in the development of more than 9 million sq ft of mixed-use space and $1.5 billion in private investment. Channelside Park is one component of Port Tampa Bay’s plan.