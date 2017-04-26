NRG To Build 110 MW of Hawaii Solar In Power Deal With Utility

NRG Energy expects to begin construction in the fall on about 110 MW of solar generation on the island of Oahu in Hawaii. The company on April 24 said it has reached a power purchase agreement with Hawaiian Electric to buy from the state’s largest solar array, the 49-MW Kawailoa project. NRG signed deals in January for the 14.7-MW Lanikuhana and the 45.9-MW Waipio projects, also on Oahu. The next step is to select an EPC contractor for the three projects, said NRG. It did not release the estimated cost of construction but said the three include about 500,000 solar modules. The negotiated power price for the Kawailoa project is 10.99¢ per kilowatt-hour.