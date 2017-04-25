Pulse: Project News for the Week of April 24, 2017

Planning

Arizona Plans have been submitted to the City of Scottsdale for the construction of an apartment complex, valued at approximately $26 million. The project will consist of 20 two-story buildings, comprising 144 apartment units. Scope of work on the 419,000-sq-ft residential project also will include the construction of a swimming pool. Sanks & Associates, 1806 E Ellis St, Phoenix, 85042-6867. DR#13-00638807.

Hawaii Preliminary planning is underway for a mixed-use tower in Honolulu. The 690 Pohukaina St. High-Rise will be a 55-story tower with a reinforced-concrete structural frame. The building will have 804 apartment units, with retail spaces on the lower floors. Photovoltaic panels and stormwater conservation are planned green features of the residential tower. Forest City Hawaii Residential LLC, 5173 Nimitz Rd., Honolulu, 96818-6234. DR#12-00637754.

Massachusetts The planning board of Framingham has approved plans for a senior center and assisted-living facility. The 108-bed residential development will include 60 single and duplex units on the site of a seminary and retirement home. Existing structures are set to be demolished, and related sitework, including roadways, parking and footpaths, is still under review. The project’s value has been estimated at between $10 million and $15 million. Brendon Properties, 259 Turnpike Rd, Ste. 110, Southborough, 01772-1706. DR#14-00700344.

Minnesota Design work is progressing on an apartment building in Bloomington. The Village at Founders Circle will comprise a residential building of at least four stories, as well as an associated parking garage. The 175,000-sq-ft design-bid-build project will have about 168 residential units. A construction start date has not yet been announced. Kaas Wilson Architects, 1301 American Blvd., East, Bloomington, 55425-1119. DR#15-00515099.

North Carolina The Railyard at South End is a planned a mixed-use building in Mecklenburg. The project entails the redevelopment of an existing industrial site for a one- to three-story apartment building that also will house retail and hotel businesses. Valued between $25 million and $50 million, the project currently is undergoing zoning review. Beacon Partners, 9300 Harris Corners Pkwy., Ste. 100, Charlotte, 28269-3802. DR#17-00534653.

South Dakota Final plans have been approved and a permit has been submitted for a chicken-egg farm in Parker. The project will include two one-story barns to accommodate six million chickens. Construction of the $85 million facility is expected to begin in May 2017. Sonstegard Foods Co., 1911 W. 57th St., Ste. 102, Sioux Falls, 57108-2710. DR#15-0042156.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Alabama Construction has begun on a museum dedicated to racial justice. Named “From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration,” the museum is a 11,000-sq-ft structure that is set to open in Montgomery in 2018. The project further includes construction of a memorial to the victims of lynching, “The Memorial to Peace and Justice,” which will comprise a rectangular pavilion with 801 6-ft concrete columns. Equal Justice Initiative, 122 Commerce St., Montgomery, 36104-2538. DR#16-00634038.

Kansas Work is underway on the Bright Spaces assisted-living facility in Leawood. The project includes one two-story building, totaling 94,800 sq ft, with 90 units. The project’s value is estimated at between $10 million and $15 million. Straub Construction Co., 7775 Meadow View Dr., Shawnee, 66227-3054. DR#16-00711992.

Pennsylvania A bridge deck re­habilitation for the South Tenth Street bridge in Pittsburgh is entering a new phase. Contractor American Bridge Co. has started work, which will fully rehabilitate the bridge, including resocketing the suspension cable. This project phase has been valued at $20 million. American Bridge Co., 1000 American Bridge Way, Coraopolis, 15108-1266. DR#0700675571.



Bid, Proposal Dates

Illinois 5/9 The City of Lincoln is looking for a general contractor to build a police station. The project will entail 14,315 sq ft of substantial renovation and 3,240 sq ft of new construction. The project cost has been estimated at $12 million. City of Lincoln, Attn: Clay Johnson, 700 Broadway St., Lincoln, 62656-2856. DR#17-00567555.

California 5/11 The City of Montclair is seeking bids for a railway grade separation along Monte Vista Avenue and State Street. Work will include Union Pacific railway grade separation and related roadway improvements to accommodate a possible future track. Other work may include utility relocation, drainage improvements, pavement construction and installation of new traffic signals. City of Montclair, Attn: Steve Stanton, 5111 Benito St., Montclair, 91763-2808, DR#06-00764474.

Pennsylvania 6/1 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District, is seeking bids for a two-bay aircraft hanger, which will house two C-17 aircraft and related facilities. Located at the Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station in Coraopolis, the 115,000-sq-ft building will have prefinish metal wall panels, a standing-seam metal roof and repair equipment. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District, Attn: Michal D. Hutchens, 600 Dr. Martin Luther King Place, P.O. Box 59, Louisville, Ky. 40202. DR#17-00606110.

Much information for Pulse is derived from Dodge Data & Analytics, the premier project information source in the construction industry. For more information on a project that has a Dodge Report (DR) number or for general information on Dodge products and services, call 1-800-393-6343 or visit the website at www.dodgeleadcenter.com.