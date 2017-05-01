It’s Time to Combine Forces: Unite Lean and the Critical Path Method for Superior Project Outcomes

Infrastructure demand globally is forecast to require approximately $3.3 trillion of investment annually between now and 20301 – a prospect that stirs cautious optimism in the engineering and construction sector. Even with the prospect of new opportunities augmenting continued solid performance, success is still not a sure bet. Project owners demand faster builds; skilled trade resources are increasingly scarce; cash flow requirements have intensified; and costs – both real and reputational – mount when projects are delayed. These factors and more exert considerable pressure on already narrow margins.

Industry players are looking to more collaborative project delivery methods to stack the odds more solidly in their favor. Branching out from the traditional design-bid-build approach, organizations are increasingly pursuing design-build and integrated project delivery (IPD) strategies.

To execute these emerging strategies and ensure successful project and business outcomes today, stakeholders at every level – from the C-suite to the job site – require unprecedented levels of coordination, control, consistency, and compliance. The combined power of Lean Construction and the Critical Path Method (CPM) empowers organizations to deliver on each of these requirements.



A Divided Front

Firms today seek solutions to help them more consistently deliver projects on time and within, or under, budget to optimize customer satisfaction and margin potential. Lean methodologies increasingly factor into the mix, and for good reason, because they focus on optimizing value with fewer resources and reduce costs.

A recent Dodge Data & Analytics Owner Satisfaction & Project Performance study found that “High Lean intensity projects were three times more likely to complete ahead of schedule and two times more likely to complete under budget.”

That’s a powerful testament. Simply embracing Lean does not guarantee these impressive results, though. Firms need to effectively implement the approach. Tools remain scarce, however, and those that exist often require considerable manual effort and support only portions of the Lean methodology.

In addition, too often Lean values aren’t seen as aligning precisely with existing Critical Path Method (CPM) priorities. As a result, many in the industry have chosen to adopt an either/or approach to construction management methodologies – aligning with either the CPM camp or the Lean Construction contingent.

Both approaches have proven merits. Limiting adoption to one or the other, however, inherently means that organizations are leaving important opportunities for improving performance on the table. Firms that can successfully harness the power of both approaches stand to gain a significant competitive and operational advantage.



Better Together: Building Bridges

It’s time to bridge the divide between Lean Construction and CPM. The key is digitizing and simplifying Lean to optimize its impact while providing a unified platform where Lean and CPM can coexist, thrive, complement each other – and deliver compounded benefits.

Traditionally, Lean methodologies have largely relied on manual activities – like using Post-it Notes to populate a planning board. While this system has proven effective for charting and managing specific tasks at the job site, these manual processes and tools prohibit integration and coordination across the entire team – including the enterprise and remote stakeholders. This disconnect among a team can lead to overdue tasks, among other schedule variables, which can cause considerable impact on the master schedule.

In recent years, the industry has seen the introduction of standalone point systems designed to automate parts of the commitment and task management processes. While these systems bring new levels of efficiency to site-based Lean processes, they lack integration to enterprise CPM platforms. As a result, firms continue to struggle with communicating accurate task status information to the enterprise project management system in a timely manner. This disconnect becomes even more pronounced when embracing design-build and IPD strategies.



Getting Started

What steps can organizations take to ensure that Lean and CPM can coexist, thrive, and complement each other to deliver compounded benefits? The process begins by focusing on understanding and bridging the coordination, commitment, and community gap between project teams and enterprise.

Important priorities in this journey include:

Enabling visibility of critical project and task data from sub-task through enterprise view

Placing the right coordination tools in the hands of the right stakeholder to eliminate costly re-work, drive accountability, and reduce risk

Driving performance down to the worksite based on commitments of field disciplines

Aligning stakeholder incentives with shared knowledge and common goals to drive community engagement and successful business outcomes

Allowing the field to work the way they want while providing the enterprise visibility that the home office requires

Reducing the need for larger, complex master schedules that were never intended to micro-manage the level of detail required for field execution teams

Supporting and facilitating high-frequency collaboration – at and between the back office, front office, and job site

Technology also plays an important role in bridging the gap between the two project management approaches. A unified platform for engineering and construction projects, programs, and enterprises can create a strong foundation for success. Such a platform should enable team members to manage the project and schedules from end to end – including creating and defining project phases with a work breakdown structure; identifying the duration of specific activities and the relationships between them; breaking down activities into smaller tasks and committing to due dates; logging completed tasks; and ultimately monitoring performance.

CPM and Lean have strong track records, but many in the construction and engineering sectors view these methodologies as disparate approaches. It’s time to rethink this equation to harness the exponential power and benefits of a blended approach that automates Lean while aligning stakeholder incentives with shared knowledge across the enterprise.

Garrett Harley is a project controls addict, an addiction that began with his first job out of college at Bechtel Corporation as a controls engineer. Upon leaving Bechtel, Garrett worked as a trainer, implementation consultant, and solutions engineer for Kelar Corporation, a Primavera Authorized Reseller. His office and staff were acquired by Primavera in 1997, and Garrett joined Oracle in 2008 via acquisition. With 20+ years of project management experience supporting both owners and contractors within infrastructure, industrial, commercial, and residential markets, Garrett brings strong industry expertise to his current position at as Director of Engineering & Construction Strategy.