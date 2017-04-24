Southwest Construction ProjectsFeaturesSouthwest

Southwest On the Scene for May 2017

April 24, 2017
Sneak Peek at ASU Biodesign Building C — The 188,000-sq-ft Biodesign Building C being built by McCarthy Building Cos. on Arizona State University’s Tempe, Ariz., campus is scheduled for completion in 2018, but ENR Southwest was granted a look inside the facility that will eventually house the world’s first compact X-ray laser. Pictured above is the laser room, which will eventually have layered walls of concrete, lead and aluminum that are about 4 ft wide.

Tucson Airport Reaches Milestone — A reimagined security checkpoint, the first project of Tucson International Airport’s Terminal Optimization Program, was opened to passengers April 18. The remainder of the $23-million upgrades, designed by DWL Architects and built by Sundt Construction, are expected to be open to the public by the end of 2017.

