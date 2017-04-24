Southwest Pulse: Construction bids for the week of May 1

Bidding

Nevada

The city of Las Vegas is reviewing bids for the upgrade of downtown pedestrian and bicycle lanes on Gass Avenue from Main Street to Charleston Boulevard. At approximately 3,200 linear ft, the project includes streetscape improvements such as sidewalks, curbs, gutters, sidewalk ramps, paving, lighting, traffic signals, landscaping and irrigation. The project is expected to generate bids between $4.9 and $6.5 million. John Hill, City of Las Vegas, 425 S. Main St., Las Vegas, 89101. DR#17-00604578.

Arizona

Marine Corps Air Station Yuma is reviewing bids for the construction of a $5-million to $10-million aircraft maintenance facility. The project will include building four bays and supporting shops, an aircraft maintenance apron and security fencing. Bob Fernandes, Berger/ABAM Inc. Architects, 1301 Fifth Ave., Ste. 1200, Seattle, 98101. DR#17-00602417.

New Mexico

The New Mexico Dept. of Transportation is reviewing bids for the construction of an $18-million bridge in Quay County. Completion is expected by October 2018. Yolanda Roybal, New Mexico Dept. of Transportation, P.O. Box 1149, Santa Fe, 87504. DR#16-00589253.



Planning

Nevada

The Washoe County School District has begun predesign on a proposed high school in the Cold Springs area. The proposed $25-million to $50-million project is tracking to be construction manager at-risk. Washoe County School District, Capital Projects, 14101 Old Virginia Rd., Rm. 10, Reno, 89521. DR#17-00613621.

