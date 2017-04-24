Southwest City Scoop: Construction Starts in Phoenix

Southwest Construction NewsSouthwest

Total Spending to Continue Upward Trend Despite Drop in Non-Building Activity

Institutional work is expected to show strong growth, buoyed by a jump in education projects.

April 24, 2017
Jennifer MellorCity Grill

Jennifer Mellor
VP, Economic Development
Phoenix Chamber of Commerce

“We’ve seen, especially in the downtown area, significant growth in the health and tech sectors, and also education,” Mellor says, noting that Arizona State University has moved part of its campus to downtown, along with Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona. Downtown is now a mecca for health care thanks to Banner Health and Dignity Health, she says. Two other Phoenix regions that are experiencing a boom: Midtown, which is attracting corporate headquarters, and the Warehouse District.


Firm in Focus

Haydon Building Corp.
4640 E. Cotton Gin Loop, Phoenix
President: Gary Haydon
Founded: 1991
What's New: Recent projects include the El Mirage, Ariz., city hall and Opportunity Way Park in Anthem, Ariz. The firm is now working on the Hobbs, N.M., Center of Recreational Excellence.

