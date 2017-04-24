Southwest City Scoop: Construction Starts in Phoenix

City Grill

Jennifer Mellor

VP, Economic Development

Phoenix Chamber of Commerce

“We’ve seen, especially in the downtown area, significant growth in the health and tech sectors, and also education,” Mellor says, noting that Arizona State University has moved part of its campus to downtown, along with Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona. Downtown is now a mecca for health care thanks to Banner Health and Dignity Health, she says. Two other Phoenix regions that are experiencing a boom: Midtown, which is attracting corporate headquarters, and the Warehouse District.



Firm in Focus

Haydon Building Corp.

4640 E. Cotton Gin Loop, Phoenix

President: Gary Haydon

Founded: 1991

What's New: Recent projects include the El Mirage, Ariz., city hall and Opportunity Way Park in Anthem, Ariz. The firm is now working on the Hobbs, N.M., Center of Recreational Excellence.