GSA Chief Joins WSP-PB; Chester CEO Now Is Hatch Vice Chair

Denise T. Roth, former administrator of the U.S. General Services Administration, has joined WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff in Washington, D.C., as a senior adviser. Before taking the Obama administration post in 2015, she was Greensboro, N.C., city manager. Roth is a recent fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration.



Robert O. Agbede has joined Mississauga, Ontario, engineer Hatch as vice chairman of its U.S. unit, Hatch USA, following the firm’s March 31 acquisition of Pittsburgh-based Chester Engineers, of which he was president and CEO. Chester, which turned 100 years old in 2010, is the largest African‐American-owned water-wastewater, energy and environmental engineering firm in the U.S., it says. Hatch CEO John Bianchini says the purchase “aligns well with our long-term plans to expand in the U.S.”



Chicago-based design firm CannonDesign has named Hilda Espinal as senior vice president and chief technology officer. Formerly, she was CTO at design firm HKS. According to Forbes, women hold only 14% of CTO roles.



New York City engineer Thornton Tomasetti has hired Richard J. Vivenzio in a new role as senior vice president in its East Coast property-loss consulting and forensics practice. He was a director at Navigant Consulting. Vivenzio had been a vice president at Thornton Tomasetti, from 2011 to 2014.



Design firm Kleinfelder has named Louis Armstrong as executive vice president and West Coast division director, based in Oakland. He had been executive vice president and general manager in AECOM’s Pacific region.



KCI Technologies Inc., a Sparks, Md., engineer and construction manager, has elevated Christopher J. Griffith to chief operating officer. He is a former director of the Construction Management Association of America.



Laura O’Neill-Kaumo has joined the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association as senior vice president of government and regulatory affairs. She was director of government affairs and counsel at the Owner Operator Independent Driver’s Association, a transportation user group.