Industrial Leads for the Week of April 17, 2017

Idaho Clark Seed is planning to construct a quinoa processing facility at its site in Idaho Falls. The project scope includes construction of a 20,000-sq-ft building and the purchase and installation of hoppers, conveyors, and washing, drying, milling and packaging equipment and systems. It will have the capacity to process 50 million to 100 million lb of quinoa per season. Construction is expected to begin in 2018. Clark Seed, 4942 Mill Creek, Ammon, 83406. IR#ID170304.

Indiana Pyrolyx USA, a joint venture of Pyrolyx AG and Reklaim Inc., is planning to construct a waste-tire recycling and reprocessing facility at the Fort Harrison Business Park in Terre Haute. The project scope includes construction of a 50,000-sq-ft building, equipment foundations and process structures; rail siding upgrades; and the purchase and installation of shredded-waste-tire receiving and handling equipment, hoppers, conveyors, pyrolysis chambers, condensers, cooling towers, a gas processing system and oil storage tanks. The facility will process waste tires to recover carbon black and produce liquefied gas and fuel oil. Construction is expected to begin by the third quarter of 2017. Reklaim Inc., 210 South Hudson St., Seattle, Wash. 98134. IR#IN170309.

Ohio Nucor Corp. is planning to upgrade its steel-bar mini mill in Marion. The project scope includes construction of foundations and a crane runway system; erection of structural steel; upgrades to the rolling mill; and the purchase and installation of overhead cranes, mill stands, drives and control systems. The company will manage construction in-house. Construction is expected to begin in late June or early July 2017. The mill will have the capacity to produce 400,000 tons a year of signposts and other specialty steel shapes. Nucor Steel Marion Inc., 912 Cheney Ave., Marion, 43302. IR#OH170316.

South Carolina ESA Renewables LLC is planning to construct a 14MW solar power plant on Beech Island. The project scope includes construction of mounting systems, access roads and equipment foundations; erection of photovoltaic solar panels; and the purchase and installation of inverters, cabling, transformers and switchgear. Construction is expected to begin in late 2017 or early 2018. The estimated EPC cost is $28 million. ESA Renewables LLC, 801 International Pkwy., Lake Mary, Fla. 32746. IR#SC170301.

