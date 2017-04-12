Pulse: Project News for the Week of April 17, 2017

Planning

Connecticut Landmark Development Group LLC is planning to construct the River Highland affordable housing complex in East Lyme. The complex will consist of 24 buildings and a total of 840 units. Humphreys & Partners Architects L.P. is the designer of the facility, which is valued at $65 million. Landmark Development Group LLC, Attn: Dale Salsman, Manager, 100 Roscommon Dr., Middletown, 06457. DR#02-00659496.

Georgia Kunj Corp. is planning to construct the Zebulon Road apartments in Macon. The project will include nine three-story buildings, containing 216 apartments, 6,000 sq ft of commercial space, 331 parking spaces, a swimming pool, a clubhouse and a park. The project is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Kunj Corp., Attn: Ashok Patel, President, 8062 Eisenhower Pkwy., Lizella, 31052. DR#16-00524295.

Montana The Montana Dept. of Administration is planning to build the Southwest Montana Veterans Home in Butte. The 56,000-sq-ft project will entail five 12-unit cottages complete with kitchens, dining rooms and living rooms. A centralized community center will contain a bistro, media room, great room, multi­purpose room, conference room, physical therapy area and administrative offices. There also will be a free-standing maintenance facility. CTA Architects & Engineers is the designer of the facility, which is valued at $14.8 million. Montana Dept. of Administration, Attn: Jim Whaley, Project Manager, 1520 E. Sixth Ave., Helena, 59601. DR#09-00601904.

Ohio Angels for Animals Inc. is planning to build a 25,000-sq-ft addition to its veterinary clinic in Canfield. The project’s value has been estimated at $10 million. Angels for Animals Inc., Attn: Diane Less, Founder, 4750 West South Range Rd., Canfield, 44406. DR#17-00569733.

Oklahoma The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma is planning to build a new library, to be called Nash Library, on the campus in Chickasha. The project is valued at between $10 million and $11 million. University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma, Attn: John Feaver, President, 1727 W. Alabama Ave., Chickasha, 73018. DR#16-00429822.

Tennessee Avenida Partners is planning to build Avenida of Cool Springs Apartments in Franklin. The three-story, 187,000-sq-ft building will contain 142 units. Lord, Aeck & Sargent is the project designer, and Hardaway Construction has been selected as the general contractor. The project is valued at between $15 million and $25 million. Avenida Partners, Attn: Robert May, Partner, 19700 Fairchild, Irvine, Calif. 92612. DR#16-00650506.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Mississippi Strata Solar has started constructing a 50-MW solar power plant on a 460-acre site in Hattiesburg. The project is valued at $100 million. Strata Solar, 1119 U.S. 15-501 Highway S., Chapel Hill, N.C. 27517. DR#15-00572112.

Missouri Millstone Weber LLC is carrying out a paving project in Greene County. The work consists of paving 3.3 miles of Route 65, from the intersection at Route 744 to south of Bennett Street in Springfield, as well as installing 3.5 miles of guardrail. The project has been valued at $10.5 million. Millstone Weber LLC, 601 Fountain Lakes Blvd., St. Charles, 63301. DR#17-00523977.

Wisconsin Bayland Buildings Inc., a design-build firm, has started constructing the Agriculture Education Center at Lakeshore Technical College in Cleveland. The two-story, 29,000-sq-ft building will be located at 1290 North Ave. The project is valued at up to $15 million, and construction is expected to be completed by May 2018. Bayland Buildings Inc., Attn: Shawn Mueller, P.O. Box 13571, Green Bay, 54307. DR#16-00508487.



Bid, Proposal Dates

Nebraska 4/24 The University of Nebraska at Kearney is planning to replace the Otto C. Olsen Building on its west campus. The 80,000-sq-ft applied-STEM building will feaure state-of-the-art labs for virtual design and construction simulation, mechanical products and mechatronics, hydraulics and pneumatics, computer sciences, applied sciences, physics, engineering and research, in addition to a full-motion simulator and the ITEC Testing Center. Construction is expected to be completed by October 2019. The project’s value has been estimated at $22.9 million. University of Nebraska at Kearney, Attn: Alan Wedige, Campus Architect, 2507 19th Ave., Kearney, 68849. DR#17-00603588.

Texas 4/25 New Braunfels Utilities is requesting bids for preselection of membrane equipment for the Trinity Well Field membrane treatment plant in New Braunfels. Freese & Nichols Inc. is the designer of the project, which has been valued at $12 million. New Braunfels Utilities, Attn: Latifah Jackson, Senior Buyer, 355 Farm to Market Rd. 306, New Braunfels, 78130. DR#17-00556203.

Florida 4/28 Warren Henry Automobiles Inc. is seeking bidders to build its dealership facility, sited at 2300 N.E. 151st St. in Miami. The Infiniti, Land Rover and Jaguar dealership will be a seven-level, 687,010-sq-ft facility on a five-acre site. Revuelta Vega Leon P.A. is the designer of the project, which has been valued at $60 million. Warren Henry Automobiles Inc., Attn: Warren Henry Zinn, President, 20800 N.W. Second Ave., Miami, 33169. DR#17-00599955.

Much information for Pulse is derived from Dodge Data & Analytics, the premier project information source in the construction industry. For more information on a project that has a Dodge Report (DR) number or for general information on Dodge products and services, call 1-800-393-6343 or visit the website at www.dodgeleadcenter.com.