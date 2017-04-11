Mountain States Snapshot: 53rd Corporate Park Campus

Photographer: Austin Lay

Submitted By: Alan Rindlisbacher, Director of Corporate Communications, Layton Construction Co. LLC, Salt Lake City

The 53rd Corporate Park campus, valued at nearly $300 million, will encompass nearly 20 acres of land in the central Salt Lake Valley. At full development, it will include nearly 1 million sq ft of mixed-use and office space in six buildings, ranging from four to 12 stories. The campus will include three parking structures with more than 4,000 spaces and connect to light rail and bus service.

The campus design by IBI Group and phased construction by Layton Construction Co. will provide workspace for up to 5,000 employees from the many different companies, including the corporate headquarters for Security National Financial Corp.