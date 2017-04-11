Mountain States People: Construction business updates for April 2017

Dan Baxter has joined Stantec’s Denver office as chief systems engineer and intelligent transportation systems manager. He will help expand the firm’s ITS services in Colorado and across North America, with a primary focus on applying emerging technology to highway transportation.



Michael Baker International has hired Danielle Smith as transportation department manager in the Denver office. Her experience includes program management, stakeholder coordination, project controls and design for highway, light rail and traffic-related projects.





The American Institute of Architects has elevated the following five AIA Colorado members to the association’s College of Fellows: Brian Chaffee, Charles Cunniffe, Don Dethlefs, Larry Friedberg and Mark Outman.



GE Johnson Construction Co. has hired Ron McInroy as project development manager. McInroy will support the special projects division. He has worked for more than 25 years in project management, with a particular emphasis on hospitality, commercial office buildings, health care and residential construction.



Scott Parson, president of Staker Parson Cos., West Haven, Utah, was recently elected chairman of the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association. Parson succeeds Ted Chandler of Chandler Concrete Co.

Cottle Carr Yaw Architects has promoted two people within the firm’s leadership team and hired several new designers. Matthew Smith and Maura “Mo” Trumble have been promoted to associate. Both are licensed architects with extensive experience in commercial and residential projects. Jenny Narrod, Kevin Wolf and Brandon Venable are new designers, and Nicole Kinsler has joined CCY as the firm’s marketing and communication director.



Spectrum Engineers has promoted Spencer Little to principal electrical engineer and Tiffany Woods to marketing manager. Little’s design experience includes multihousing developments, government aircraft hangars and corporate offices.



Woods earned a bachelor’s degree in business marketing from the University of Utah in 2008. She is a member of the Society of Marketing Professional Services Utah Chapter, where she serves on the education committee.



Noelle Hoelsken, an acquisition agent with Stanley Consultants, has been selected as the Young Professional of the Year by the International Right-of-Way Association’s Denver Chapter.







Vanir Construction Management Inc. has promoted Cheryl Humann to Colorado-area manager. Humann joined Vanir in April 2016 as a senior project director and has been the acting area manager for Colorado.



MKK Consulting Engineers Inc. has promoted two associate principals, Eric Stoerger and Mark Zappanti, and three associates, Matthew Campbell, Tom Hootman and Andrew Nachtrab, to the firm’s leadership team.



Mortenson Construction has hired Jamiee Aragon in the firm’s Denver office as a project manager. Aragon has 15 years of experience delivering heavy civil and infrastructure projects.



Sundt Construction Inc. has hired Sheldon Astle and Thiago Bezerra in its Salt Lake City office. Astle joins Sundt as chief estimator for transportation projects. Bezerra joins Sundt as a project manager and estimator for transportation projects. His experience is primarily in large alternative delivery projects.



Civil and structural engineering firm Martin/Martin Inc. has promoted three associates to principal. They are Brian Tinkey, Sean Molloy and Pontus Ugander. The firm also promoted five engineers to associate: Eric Sobel, Eric Barney, David Le, Jane Aschermann and Rob Frankenberger. In addition, Martin/Martin promoted Mason Talkington and Jonathon Oltman to senior project engineer; Michael Schulz to senior building envelope specialist; Fumi Hirose, Hunter Brown and Jim Foreman to project engineer; Todd Whelan, Scott Wert, Grant Doherty and Shannon Doherty to professional engineer; McKenzie Danforth, Kevin Garrett and Mark Solorio to engineer in training (EIT) II; Matt Dugan to EIT I; Steve Hudgens to designer; Jonathan Williams to investigative tech III; and Hector Tario to tech II.

How to Submit Your News

Submit your press releases and images about promotions and new hires to the Mountain States People Photo Showcase at enr.com/mountainstates/ submit_photos.