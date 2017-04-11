MidAtlantic Pulse: Construction bids for the week of April 17

Planning

District of Columbia

The National Park Service is planning to renovate the Carter Barron Amphitheatre in Rock Creek Park. The $100-million design-bid-build project will include a 4,000-seat outdoor performance venue. The project is awaiting planning and zoning approvals. The schedule has not yet been determined. National Park Service Headquarters, 1849 C St. NW, Washington, D.C., 20240-0001. DR#201700560301.

The U.S. General Services Administration Office of Design and Construction is planning work on the Interstate-295/Malcolm X Avenue Interchange. The $110-million design-bid-build project includes roadway lighting, paving, site development and landscaping along a stretch of about one mile. HNTB is the engineer. The project also includes retaining walls and a 10-ft-wide multi-use pathway. Design is underway. Bidding is anticipated to begin in the summer; construction is expected to start later this year and be finished in 2020. U.S. GSA Office of Design and Construction, 7th & D Streets SW, Washington, D.C., 20407-0001. DR#201700528957.



Maryland

The Maryland Stadium Authority seeks to perform a $110-million renovation to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The design-bid-build football stadium project is under review by the owner. The schedule is slated to advance in fiscal year 2018-19. The project includes a new video board and corner suites, escalators and elevators. It will also include club level upgrades, a new bar and lounge and sound system. The stadium authority is also serving as project architect. Maryland Stadium Authority, 351 W. Camden St., Ste. 500, Baltimore, 21201-2578. DR#201700530166.

