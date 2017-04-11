MidAtlantic People: Construction business updates for April 2017

Todd Donaldson has been named president of Richmond-based Hourigan Construction. Donaldson succeeds the construction management firm’s founder, Mark Hourigan, who will assume the role of chief executive officer. A mechanical engineer, Donaldson was the firm’s executive vice president. Hourigan, who founded the company in 1993, will focus on the firm’s strategic vision.



Larson Design Group has named Scott Kantner chief information officer. Kantner, who will work in the company’s Lititz, Pa., office, will direct the planning and implementation of information technology systems.



Henkels & McCoy Inc. has promoted Elsaid Wahba to vice president-executive sponsor. Wahba will oversee the pipeline division’s project management office. Working with major oil and gas pipeline projects, Wahba also will be responsible for executive project sponsorship and management, business and proposal development, conceptual design and estimating. Wahba had been executive director for the corporate project management office.

Architecture firm WDG has named Sean Stadler and Siti Abdul-Rahman managing principals in its Washington, D.C., office. In addition, Ingrid Marrone was named associate principal. Stadler has worked on high-profile urban projects, including high-rise residential, hospitality, educational and sporting facilities. Abdul-Rahman’s work includes master planning, conceptual design, schematic design and design development for construction and renovations. Marrone has experience with multifamily residential, commercial office, government, higher education and hospitality projects and directs WDG’s sustainability and green building program.



Leanna Anderson has joined Michael Baker International as executive vice president and chief communications officer. Anderson, based in the firm’s Pittsburgh headquarters, will oversee communications strategy, public relations and marketing.



Randall Hallman, lead electrical engineer for STV’s buildings and facilities division, has been promoted to vice president. He supervises a staff of engineers and designers in the firm’s Douglassville, Pa., and Philadelphia offices. Hallman’s expertise includes the design, calculation, analysis and development of electrical systems for aviation, commercial, institutional and industrial applications. He has worked on projects ranging from laboratories to main line pumping stations.



After The Procz Group, Langhorne, Pa., was acquired by Vanderweil Engineers, Boston, the firm’s founders, Don and Bill Procz, became principals at Vanderweil. The Procz Group was a mechanical and electrical consulting firm specializing in the design of health care facilities and its staff will work under the Vanderweil name at the firm’s Princeton, N.J., and Philadelphia offices.



WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff has named John Gasparine planning manager for Delaware and Maryland. Gasparine, based in Baltimore, will oversee planning activities and supervise an 11-person staff.



Danny Muttamara was named principal at MOCA Systems. Muttamara is program manager for the firm’s federal programs, including the Pentagon Sentry Program and its support work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Baltimore District.