The Right Approach to Delivering a Successful Travel and Transportation Project

Infrastructure is a cornerstone of a strong and growing society. The right approach to delivering and maintaining transportation infrastructure—roads, rail, airports and seaports—is essential to create a robust and competitive economy.

Transportation accounts for roughly 30% of global infrastructure spending and is projected to grow at an average annual rate of about 6% worldwide over the coming decade, according to PwC.

Western nations will need to commit trillions of dollars in the next decade simply to modernize aging infrastructure, according to estimates reported by Deloitte. Yet the imperative to invest more in infrastructure comes at a time when many governments are highly indebted and face tough choices on where to spend their scarce resources.

McKinsey Global Institute believes that an equally compelling imperative is how to improve the planning, delivery and operation of infrastructure to get more, higher-quality capacity for less money and to boost infrastructure productivity.3

How do you know which projects to tackle first, and then get the right people on the project at the right time to complete it on time and within budget? Many countries rely exclusively on tolls, levies and taxes to recuperate 100% of infrastructure costs. How can governments ensure that they’re selecting projects that their population can afford? And after projects are completed, how do infrastructure owners continue to monitor operations and ongoing maintenance?

Before entering any new partnership, Deloitte believes governments need a clear framework for asset lifecycle management. It proposes a full lifecycle approach for infrastructure partnerships with public and private entities and contractors that gives attention to all phases of the project—from strategy and planning to the execution phase, to maintenance and operations, to future decommissioning and site rehabilitation. An enterprise project portfolio management (EPPM) solution is a valuable tool in achieving transportation lifecycle management.

A Lifecycle Management Approach

If infrastructure owners around the world were to adopt proven best practices on a global scale—that include making better choices about which projects to execute, streamlining the delivery of projects and making the most of existing infrastructure through maintenance—McKinsey suggests that could increase the productivity of infrastructure investment and achieve savings of as much as 40%. Infrastructure Lifecycle Management involves three processes:

1. Upfront strategic planning

It’s important for entities with an economic stake in the funding of the public project to determine where to place their bets, on what facilities and in what geographic region. Despite the increasing constraints on their resources, many governments continue to misallocate resources in the case of infrastructure spending.

As part of the project selection process, the overall affordability of the infrastructure project to the region should also be considered. Some airport taxes in Africa, for instance, represent more than 50% of the price of an airplane ticket due to the cost of airport infrastructure. The high tax makes air travel unaffordable to most of the population and, therefore, the government has difficulty recouping the cost.

The cost of an infrastructure project should not be so high that pricey tolls and levies imposed to pay for it force out potential users. Determining what projects are most affordable will contribute to the project’s bankable status, making it eligible for financial backing or attracting private sector partners who are assured that the project’s cost and its revenue structure are aligned and that their investment is sound.

A number of government initiatives in countries as diverse as Chile, Mexico, South Korea and the United Kingdom have also shown potential savings of 15% to 20% of capital expenditure by reprioritizing projects and picking more cost-effective alternatives, according to McKinsey.

An EPPM solution can help facilitate this with tools for project selection, planning, program alignment, budgeting and execution.

The analytics-driven process delivers better decision-making for all stakeholders. Mexican airline ABC Aerolíneas S.A. de C.V., also known as Interjet, provides service to 25 domestic and eight international locations. Its growing list of projects includes opening up new routes, adding new planes and starting new business units at airports that provide maintenance services to other airlines.

Interjet was looking to automate and optimize the way it managed those projects to ensure that they were delivered on time and on budget. The airline also wanted to better control and monitor projects to improve its project methodology and allow the airline to accelerate future project development. Finally, it wanted to harness the power of project information by unifying data on a single platform for one view of each project. This, they believed, would accelerate decision-making.

Interjet implemented an EPPM system and database that automated core project management processes. EPPM helped in structuring work plans, choosing critical routes, assigning the right staff to the right areas according to their expertise, projecting planned completion dates, recording actual completion dates and adding task-related documentation. This improved project control and also provided companywide alerts regarding task progress.

EPPM also enabled the airline to track each project stage and detect and address potential problems earlier to ensure that projects were completed on time. The solution reduced the average time needed to open a new airport destination thanks to improved flexibility in project control and management.

EPPM also enabled Interjet to develop a roadmap for generating projects and helped it meet the requirements of each plane, domestic and international destination, operating station and mechanical workshop, and accelerated project development with all necessary controls. Today, Interjet has managed more than 48 projects successfully with EPPM.

2. Project delivery

More efficient project delivery can generate savings of as much as 25% on new projects, or 15% savings on total infrastructure investment, according to McKinsey’s experience in large capital projects. The savings come from efficiency gains in approval, engineering, procurement and construction.

An EPPM solution can aid in project delivery controls through improved collaboration, management and control of nationwide or even global networks of engineering and construction suppliers and partners. EPPM can also:

Clarify responsibilities for multiple activities and improve project management control and governance for large, complex projects by sharing data in the same format with partners and suppliers;

Create project schedules faster, thereby reducing costs and delivering improved results; and

Reduce total cost of ownership and maintenance costs of the infrastructure asset.

The Columbus Regional Airport Authority in central Ohio deployed EPPM and cut unbudgeted carryover costs on capital project by 88% in one year.

CRAA oversees three airports in the region and manages approximately 100 projects annually, including road and runway construction and maintenance, terminal improvements, construction of a new air traffic control tower, technology infrastructure development, and even customer service and energy conservation programs.

The CRAA was looking to standardized business processes across all capital projects that would lead to greater control over scheduling capital projects and cash flow—and therefore control costs. The airport authority had also just begun a $150 million runway relocation project—its largest capital project ever. CRAA partnered with Oracle and deployed Primavera P6 Enterprise Project Portfolio Management to standardize business process.

As a result, CRAA cut unbudgeted carryover costs from $24.4 million in 2010 to $3.5 million in 2011.

3. Maintenance and operations

Management consultants suggest that policy makers need to start thinking of more efficient asset utilization, including optimizing maintenance and demand management. Studies suggest that making better use of existing assets could reduce the global investment required for infrastructure by 15%. One of the main levers that can help achieve this is optimized maintenance.

An EPPM solution can enable maintenance and operational success by quickly prioritizing and rationalizing programs, projects, applications and overall portfolios. EPPM also helps public sector agencies quickly identify underperforming and redundant programs, and strategically align assets and budgets.

Big maintenance interventions can also be managed as part of an EPPM solution, such as when a railway line goes offline for maintenance and becomes a trackable project, or when critical runway maintenance at a major international airport must be undertaken with minimal disruption to operations.

EPPM solutions help organizations propose, prioritize and select investments, and to plan, manage and control the most complex projects and portfolios. These solutions give complete visibility into the progress of projects and programs, to support delivery on time, within budget and in compliance. After a project is complete, an EPPM solution enables maintenance and operations planning by quickly prioritizing and rationalizing programs, projects, applications and overall portfolios. EPPM solutions also help organizations evaluate the risks and rewards associated with projects and programs by providing the project management, collaboration and control capabilities necessary to manage change and successfully deliver projects on time and within budget.



Werner Maritz is a member of the Industry Strategy team in Oracle Construction and Engineering Global Business Unit with a specific focus on Public Sector and Infrastructure development programs. He holds a masters degree in engineering from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, is a Project Management Professional (PMP) and Certified Cost Professional (CCP). Werner is also a certified Oracle Primavera Implementation consultant, integrating the theory, tools and techniques of cost engineering with the functionality presented in the Oracle Primavera solution.

Werner has more than 20 years of experience in project management and controls systems across Natural Resources, Infrastructure Development, Public Sector and Engineering & Construction industries. He has consulted extensively in public sector on the design and implementation of public infrastructure project management and monitoring solutions and work closely with development financing institutions to ensure adequate project governance systems are implemented for funded projects.