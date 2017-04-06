OSHA Delays Construction Silica Rule Enforcement Date

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has pushed back the date on which it will begin to enforce its new, more-stringent silica dust exposure standard for the construction industry.

OSHA, part of the Dept. of Labor, said on April 6 that enforcement will start on Sept. 23, instead of June 23, the previous deadline.

The agency said it will use the additional three months to do more outreach about the regulation and provide companies with more informational materials and guidance.

But critics of the standard have filed lawsuits challenging it in several federal district courts. The cases have been combined and are now pending before a federal appellate court.

Aiming to reduce silica-caused illnesses, including lung cancer, silicosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the agency in March 2016 issued two standards toughening the limits on workers’ exposure to airborne silica—one for construction and the other for general industry and maritime employers.

The effective date for both rules was June 23, 2016. The enforcement start date for construction originally was a year later; for general industry/maritime, it remains June 23, 2018.

Both standards cut the permissible exposure limit to 50 micrograms of silica dust per cubic meter of air, averaged over eight hours.

They also require companies to use dust-control methods, such as water or ventilation systems to reduce exposure to the airborne particles, or provide respirators when other control systems aren’t effective enough.

The agency estimates that the regulation will save more than 600 lives and prevent more than 900 silicosis cases annually after the it takes full effect.

The agency said in its new notice that it expects construction companies “to continue to take steps either to come into compliance with the new permissible exposure limit or to implement specific dust controls for certain operations as provided in…the standard. “

OSHA also said construction firms should “continue to prepare to implement the standard’s other requirements, including exposure assessment, medical surveillance and employee training.”

President Trump’s nominee to head the Labor Dept., former Justice Dept. and National Labor Relations Board official Alexander Acosta, was quizzed about the silica rule during his March 22 Senate confirmation hearing, but took no stand about the regulation.

Acosta’s nomination narrowly cleared committee on March 30 but has yet to come before the full Senate.