NFL Raiders Move to Las Vegas Is Within Field Goal Range

April 5, 2017
KEYWORDS Las Vegas / NFL / Raiders / stadium construction
The National Football League on March 27 approved the Raiders franchise to move to Las Vegas, but the location of the team’s $1.9-billion stadium is yet to be decided. The two competing sites are a vacant 63-acre property and the Cashman Center. Jace Radke, public information officer for Las Vegas, says the city supports the downtown Cashman site, which could save at least $200 million in costs because roadway improvements and parking are already in place or fully funded.

