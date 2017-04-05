NFL Raiders Move to Las Vegas Is Within Field Goal Range
April 5, 2017
The National Football League on March 27 approved the Raiders franchise to move to Las Vegas, but the location of the team’s $1.9-billion stadium is yet to be decided. The two competing sites are a vacant 63-acre property and the Cashman Center. Jace Radke, public information officer for Las Vegas, says the city supports the downtown Cashman site, which could save at least $200 million in costs because roadway improvements and parking are already in place or fully funded.
