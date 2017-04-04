Pulse: Project News for the Week of April 10, 2017

Planning

Arkansas The University of Arkansas is planning to build the Phi Mu Sorority House, in Fayetteville at the intersection of Maple Street and Leverett Stree. The 33,000-sq-ft building will contain between 75 and 85 beds, a columned porch, shared bathrooms, a commercial kitchen, dining hall, library, study hall, chapter room and house manager’s suite. CDI Contractors LLC is the construction manager. The project is valued at $11.4 million. University of Arkansas, Attn: Todd Ferguson, Campus Planner, 521 S. Razorback Rd., Fayetteville, 72701. DR#13-00570937.

Colorado Colorado State University is planning to construct a state-of-the-art equine hospital on its Fort Collins campus. The 180,000-sq-ft complex will be located on West Drake Road at the South Campus. The project is valued at $47 million. Colorado State University, Attn: Fred Haberecht, Campus Planning Dept., 250 Edison St., Fort Collins, 80523. DR#15-00585866.

Indiana The Madison County Highway Dept. is planning to reconstruct the Eisenhower Bridge, located at Eighth Street in Anderson. The four-lane bridge crosses the White River. The work is expected to begin in December 2017 and be completed in 2019. The eastbound lanes will be constructed first and are expected to take a year to complete. The project is valued at $15 million. Madison County Highway Dept., Attn: Charles Leser, Highway Engineer, 2830 W. Eighth St., Anderson, 46011. DR#13-00517107.

South Carolina Middle Street Residential LLC is planning to construct a mixed-use development, called The Marshes at Cooper River. The development will include approximately 160 units on a 34.58-acre site in Charleston’s Cainhoy area on Clements Ferry Road. Sitcast Engineering is serving as the architect and owner’s agent. The project’s value has been estimated at between $25 million and $50 million. Sitcast Engineering, Attn: Chris Donato, Engineer, 1250 Fairmont Ave., Mount Pleasant, 29464. DR#14-00684102.

Washington North American Sekisui LLC is planning to build Shilla Tower, a 36-story residential building at 2300 Eighth Ave. in Seattle. The 320,000-sq-ft building will contain 330 dwelling units, 75 underground parking spaces and 5,000 sq ft of commercial space. LMN Architects and Caron Architecture are designing the project, which has been valued at between $25 million and $50 million. North American Sekisui LLC, 11201 Southeast Eighth St., Bellevue, 98004. DR#16-00687624.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Maryland Clark Construction Group LLC has begun constructing East Campus Building 2, a three-building office complex at Fort Meade. The project includes a seven-story, 826,114-sq-ft building; a nine-story, 1,121,000-sq-ft parking structure; a 72,268-sq-ft mechanical plant and an additional 500-space surface parking lot. HOK is the designer. Construction is expected to be completed by August 2020. The project is valued at $636.9 million. Clark Construction Group LLC, Attn: Tom Kenton, Vice President, 7500 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda, 20814. DR#15-00663201.

New Mexico HB Construction has started building the Albuquerque BioPark Penguin Chill Habitat. The single-story, 10,294-sq-ft building will have a 60,000-gallon tank between 7 and 12.5 ft deep. Large acrylic windows will give visitors a 60-ft-long panoramic view of the exhibit. On the lower level, there will be 30 ft of underwater viewing, an education area, a vertical viewing tube and an ice cave. Support spaces will include off-exhibit holding areas, with separate water and air systems for quarantine and rearing purposes. The large exhibit tank will be constructed of cast-in-place concrete. The project has been valued at $12 million. HB Construction, 3050 Monte Vista Blvd., N.E., Albuquerque, 87106. DR#10-00687655.



Bid, Proposal Dates

California 4/25 The University of California San Diego is seeking bidders to design and build the Nuevo East Student Housing facility, sited in La Jolla. The project has been valued at between $150 million and $156 million. University of California San Diego, Attn: Carrie Robb, Project Manager, 10280 N. Torrey Pines Rd., La Jolla, 92037. DR#16-00685297.

Iowa 4/25 The Iowa Dept. of Transportation is seeking bidders to replace the Interstate 74 Mississippi River Bridges, between Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Ill. The new twin, basket-handle arch bridges feature main spans of 800 ft. Modjeski and Masters, in association with Alfred Benesch & Co., is the designer of the project, which has been valued at $300 million. Iowa Dept. of Transportation, Attn: Roger Bierbaum, Contracts Engineer, 800 Lincoln Way, Ames, 50010. DR#17-00560660.

New York 5/1 Purcell Construction Corp., the general contractor, is seeking subcontractor bidders to build a residence hall at the State University of New York at Brockport. The 256-bed residence hall will be four stories tall and total 80,000 sq ft. New York State Dormitory Authority is the project’s owner. Mach Architecture PC is the designer. The project’s value has been estimated at $21 million. Purcell Construction Corp., Attn: Carson Cantwell, Project Manager, 566 Coffeen St., Watertown, 13601. DR#16-00587981.

