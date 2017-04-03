Texas & Louisiana Snapshot: South Oak Cliff Blue Line Extension (SOC-3)

Photographer: Marble Street Studio

Submitted By: Dan Ferguson, Brand Manager, Corporate Communications and Brand Optimization, HNTB

In October, Dallas Area Rapid Transit opened the South Oak Cliff Blue Line Extension (SOC-3). The project added two new stations and extended one of DART’s earliest lines 2.6 miles south. In addition, the existing Ledbetter Station was modified. That included extending the platform to permit boarding and de-boarding for three trains, rather than the previous two, and converting it into an ADA-compliant, at-grade-boarding platform. SOC-3 terminates at the University of North Texas at Dallas.

HNTB was the leader of the joint-venture team Blue Alliance Partners, which designed and managed the $101-million project.

Marble Street Studio’s photography team notes that “while photographing the DART SOC-3, it was important to show the project in the context of the people it was engineered for. In this frame, all the elements—the station, the public and the train—came together to tell the story of the rail line.”