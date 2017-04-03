Texas & Louisiana City Scoop: Construction Starts in Jackson

City Grill



Curnis Upkins III

Director of Business Development

Hinds County Economic Development Authority



“There are ample opportunities for construction companies in the area,” Upkins says. Chief among them is Continental’s $1.4-billion tire manufacturing plant under construction near Clinton, just outside Jackson.

Other work in the area includes a $25-million, 210,000-sq-ft waterbottling plant by Premium Waters near Byram that will finish in May and the District at Eastover, a $125-million, mixed-use development in Jackson.

The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum are also under construction and are being built adjacent to each other at a cost of $91 million. They are slated to open in December.

“A bill is now active in the [Mississippi] Legislature as well that would divert $21 million annually for infrastructure improvements in the Capital Complex District, mainly downtown Jackson, if approved,” Upkins notes.

In addition, the Jackson City Council recently voted to approve a $90-million bond for infrastructure upgrades throughout the city, he says.