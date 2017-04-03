Texas & Louisiana City Scoop: Construction Starts in Austin

City Grill



Daniel J. Filer

Vice President, Business Development

Ferrovial Agroman US Corp.



Tracey Friggle Logan

Texas Construction Leader

HNTB Corp.

“Austin remains one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country, placing increased demands on critical infrastructure throughout the region,” Logan says.

This is generating plenty of buzz about highway work across the area, adds Filer.

“The Texas Transportation Commission recently approved an update to their 10-year planning document that allocated $620 million to Austin-area projects, including construction of flyovers at I-35 and 183, which is a vital step,” Logan says.

If these projects come together at the same time, the result could mean some struggles for local firms in finding both labor and materials, Filer notes.

“Some recent projects in Austin suffered significant delays, and they were small in comparison to what is coming,” he adds.

“State and local leaders have taken proactive steps to fund critically needed projects in the region. These steps mean that the market in Austin will remain active for years to come,” Logan says.