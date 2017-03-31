Power & Industrial

UK Nuclear Power Plant Passes Construction Milestone

ENR0331Hinkley.png

Photo Courtesy of Eletricité de France

March 31, 2017
Peter Reina
KEYWORDS Hinkley Point / nuclear construction / nuclear power
Reprints
No Comments

Concrete for the first permanent structures—utility galleries—at the U.K.’s first nuclear power project for some 30 years has been placed at the Somerset site of the 3,260 MW Hinkley Point C plant.

With construction of the first reactor building due to start in 2019, the project will consume  around three million tonnes of concrete and 230,000 metric tons of rebar. Six months after the owner, led by Eletricité de France, signed final contracts, the site team has shifted 3 million cubic meters of soil, begun work on a 500 m long jetty and erected the first two of 50 tower cranes while advancing other fronts.

Main civil construction will be by a joint venture of Bouygues Travaux Public S.A., Paris, and locally based Laing O’Rourke Construction  Ltd.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Recent Articles by Peter Reina

Front-Runner CH2M Exits UK High Speed Rail Bid

Europe Wind Power Plans Are Soaring, But Costs Are Not

Peter-reina

Peter Reina is Correspondent London, U.K.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article