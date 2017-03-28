Water & Dams

Calif. Officials Prepare Bid Process for Oroville Dam Repairs

March 28, 2017
JT Long
After armoring the damaged Oroville dam spillway, California Department of Water Resources is draining the lake at a rate of 40,000 cubic feet per second. This will continue until the lake elevation reaches about 835 feet.

Calif. DWR is currently vetting contractors for the replacement/repair option that will be chosen at the beginning of April. Bid packages will go out at the end of May and a contract awarded in June.

An independent board of experts for the Division of Dam Safety and Inspections advised that work be designed so the outlet is operational by November, even if that requires the permanent solution be put off until the following year.

