Caltrans Crews Successfully Demolish Storm-Damaged Bridge

Adjustments to increase the velocity of a 6,000-lb wrecking ball had its desired effect more than a week after Caltrans engineers determined that the key Highway 1 connection on California's coast had been irreparably damaged during a series of storms.

On March 22, the third and final span of the 317-ft-long, concrete continuous box-beam Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge collapsed into the ravine below. Once crews finish breaking up the remains with a chisel excavator and clearing the area, Golden State Bridge will begin expedited construction of an estimated $20 million, 315-ft welded-steel-plate-girder bridge with no center supports.

Caltrans officials hope to have the replacement operational in less than six months.