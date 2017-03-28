Transportation

Caltrans Crews Successfully Demolish Storm-Damaged Bridge

ENR0328Caltrans.png

Photo Courtesy Stan Russell, Caltrans

March 28, 2017
JT Long
KEYWORDS Bridge demolition / caltrans / Wrecking Ball
Reprints
No Comments

Adjustments to increase the velocity of a 6,000-lb wrecking ball had its desired effect more than a week after Caltrans engineers determined that the key Highway 1 connection on California's coast had been irreparably damaged during a series of storms.

On March 22, the third and final span of the 317-ft-long, concrete continuous box-beam Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge collapsed into the ravine below. Once crews finish breaking up the remains with a chisel excavator and clearing the area, Golden State Bridge will begin expedited construction of an estimated $20 million, 315-ft welded-steel-plate-girder bridge with no center supports.

Caltrans officials hope to have the replacement operational in less than six months. 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Recent Articles by JT Long

Calif. Officials Prepare Bid Process for Oroville Dam Repairs

Caltrans Trades Box Beam for Steel at Rain-Damaged Bridge

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article