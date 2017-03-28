Product Snapshot: Fall-Arrest Harness and Concrete Core Drill

Personal Fall Limiter: Durable Line For Sharp Edges

The TurboLite Extreme personal fall limiter is designed to maintain its strength even when sharp edges are present on the surface. Its web lifeline is cut-, chemical- and abrasion-resistant and is rated for up to 420 lb. An integral shock absorber prevents damage to the lifeline during a fall. The personal fall limiter is available in working lengths of 6 ft to 12 ft, including twin configurations and a wide range of connectors.

Honeywell Safety Products; www.honeywellsafety.com



Boom Lift: Redesigned Chassis

The ZX-135/70 articulating boom lift now features Genie’s mini XChassis axles, which extend and retract as needed for a more compact footprint during travel or transport. It has a maximum height of 135 ft, with 69-ft of horizontal outreach. The lift’s platform now features a load-sensing cell that will disable drive, steer and other boom functions if the load exceeds the platform’s limit. The platform is now available with different factory-installed options, including welding-ready packages and a generator.

Genie, a Terex brand; www.genielift.com



Concrete Coring: Meets OSHA Regulations

The DD 250 diamond coring tool can drill sizes from 1⁄2 in. to 18 in. It can be used for a wide range of coring applications in concrete, including installation of service pipes and ventilation ducts, and drilling holes for anchors and rebar. A digital display to view progress on the job, level the tool and ensure the correct attachments have been selected. The DD 250 uses a wet-coring technique that is compliant with OSHA regulations for exposure to respirable crystalline silica dust.

Hilti; www.hilti.com



Pipelayer: Stable When Working on Uneven Ground

The RL 56 Litronic pipelayer is powered by a 282-hp diesel engine that meets Tier 4 Final emissions standards. The machine features a long undercarriage with a low center of gravity and an extended counterweight, offering greater stability when transporting or laying pipe when working on inclines. The hydraulically powered winch features an automatic braking system, which ensures millimeter-accuracy when connecting pipes during assembly. The cab features a touchscreen interface and rearview cameras.

Liebherr Group; www.liebherr.com

Manufacturers can send information on new products to ENR.products@enr.com.