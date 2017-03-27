California Pulse: Construction project news for April 2017

Bid/Proposal Dates

4/20

The city of Stockton seeks design-build bids by April 20 for its Regional Wastewater Control Facility’s Capital Improvement and Energy Management Plan. The $150-million project would rehabilitate or replace components such as headworks, biotowers, solids dewatering system, digesters, secondary effluent pumps and support facilities. City of Stockton Municipal Utilities District, Lorin Gardner, Engineering Service Manager, 2500 Navy Dr., Stockton, 95206-1147. DR#17-00563718.



4/25

The University of California San Diego is anticipating April 25 as the due date for design-build proposals to construct the $150-million to $156-million Nuevo East Student Housing project. UCSD has already shortlisted several firms during a previous round, including Harper Construction Co., Hensel Phelps, Kitchell, McCarthy Building Cos. and Webcor Builders. The project will include 1,100 beds in one- and two-bedroom apartment configurations. University of California San Diego-Facilities, 10280 N. Torrey Pines Rd., Ste. 465, La Jolla, 92037-1032. DR#16-00685297.



4/25

The Orange County Water District is seeking proposals on April 25 from qualified firms that are interested in providing construction management services for the Mid-Basin Injection: Centennial Park project in Santa Ana. Construction activities will include four groundwater injection wells in below-grade vaults; a 5,000-ft-long purified recycled water injection supply pipeline; a 4,000-ft-long backflush discharge pipeline; and other sitework. Orange County Water District, Cathy Skousen, Project Manager, 18700 Ward St., Fountain Valley, 92728-8300. DR#14-00524399.

