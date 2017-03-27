California People: Construction business updates for April 2017

Kevin Reed has been named operations manager for the West region of WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff, based in the firm’s San Diego office. Reed is a board member of the San Diego chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies.

WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff also added Victor Martinez as area manager for its Orange and San Bernardino offices and selected Mohamed Fouad as a senior supervising construction manager in its San Francisco office.



Daphne Faulkner has been promoted to project director in Kitchell’s San Diego office. She joined the firm in 2012 as a senior project manager on the University of California San Diego Jacobs Medical Center project. She is leading several construction management at-risk and design-build projects within the UCSD system.



Stantec has hired Paul Makowicki as principal to help launch the firm’s new Los Angeles office. In addition to spending 22 years at an architectural firm, Makowicki sat on the board for Washington State China Relations Council. Makowicki will work out of Stantec’s San Francisco office until the Los Angeles office is ready for occupancy.



Esmeralda Peña was selected as Vanir Group of Cos.’ director of human resources. She will also become a member of the firm’s senior executive management team, based at the company’s headquarters in Sacramento.





Tyler Bonstead was named vice president at STV. He currently serves as STV’s West Coast deputy regional manager in the firm’s transportation and infrastructure division in Los Angeles. He joined the firm in 2005. He recently served a three-year term on the board of directors for the American Public Transportation Association.



Taylor Design in Irvine has hired John Gresko as senior project manager, Todd Yamanouchi as architect and Alesha Arp as senior strategist. Gresko was previously technical director for HDR Architecture in Chicago. Yamanouchi comes to Taylor Design from HOK in Los Angeles, where he served as a senior technical design leader. Arp most recently served as a user experience research/analyst for DealerSocket in San Clemente.



Jennifer Farnham rejoins PCL Construction Services Inc. as area manager in the San Diego office. She started her PCL career as an intern in 1992. She then worked for multiple organizations in the Southern California commercial construction market.





Martin Flores has joined Carrier Johnson + CULTURE as director of landscape architecture and urban planning in the firm’s San Diego office. Flores previously served as principal of urban design at Rick Engineering Co. and spent 15 years as senior landscape architect and urban designer for the San Jose Redevelopment Agency.





Brian Dague has joined BNBuilders’ Southern California leadership team as a project executive and will help lead the firm’s expanding operations in the area. Dague will also help establish and lead an Orange County-based satellite office. He is transferring from the Seattle office.







On the Move

Peter Gertler rejoined HNTB Corp.’s Oakland office as senior vice president. He previously worked at the firm from 2004 until 2014.