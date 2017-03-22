EMCOR Group Acquires Salt Lake City’s CCI Mechanical

EMCOR Group Inc. has acquired CCI Mechanical, a mechanical service and design-build contractor for the commercial, industrial, and data center markets, CCI Mechanical is headquartered in Salt Lake City. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

EMCOR Group Inc. is a mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure firm that provides building services for a range of businesses.

CCI Mechanical, which was founded more than 50 years ago, provides mechanical contracting and services for commercial, industrial and data center clients throughout Utah. CCI Mechanical becomes part of EMCOR’s U.S. Building Services operations.

“We look forward to offering clients an expanded footprint throughout the western U.S. and an even greater array of value-added services as a result of the acquisition of CCI Mechanical,” said Michael P. Bordes, president and CEO, EMCOR Building Services.

“Joining EMCOR will strengthen our capabilities to meet our customers’ growing needs as well as provide great opportunities and development for our team of professionals,” said Davis Mullholand, president of CCI Mechanical.