Westin DIA Hotel Earns LEED Platinum Status

Denver International Airport’s Hotel and Transit Center project has earned LEED Platinum status. The designation makes the Westin DIA the highest LEED-rated hotel at any major U.S. airport, and one of fewer than 50 LEED-Platinum buildings in Colorado. The Westin DIA is part of a project that includes three key elements: a 519-room Westin hotel and conference center; an 82,000-sq-ft, open-air plaza; and a public transit center that connects commuter rail and buses to the airport.

The glass-and-steel structure is located at the south end of Jeppesen Terminal. The building features 433,000 sq ft of hotel and conference space and offers 519 guest rooms, 35 suites and a 37,500-sq-ft conference center.

The project offers amenities to residents as well. The open-air plaza is designed to host activities and community events. Among the possibilities: farmers markets, concerts and even small sporting events, all of them designed to draw people, including people who live in the area, out to the airport.

The plaza connects the hotel and transit center to the terminal and is defined by two diagrid steel-and-glass canopies that provide travelers a covered path from trains to the security checkpoints. The canopies are structurally independent of the hotel and cantilever 135 ft over the plaza.

The hotel sits atop the airport’s integrated transit center, which offers direct commuter rail connectivity to downtown Denver as well as bus rapid transit to the surrounding Denver suburbs. Trains travel from the airport to Denver Union Station in 37 minutes via 23 miles of electric commuter rail. The trains are heavier and faster than light rail cars, with a top speed of 79 mph versus 55 mph. The new line is part of the Regional Transportation District’s Eagle P3 project, the nation’s first full public-private partnership for transit.

Energy-Saving Measures

The Hotel and Transit Center was designed to reduce energy costs by nearly 49%, reduce total energy use by approximately 43% and use 30% less water than conventional designs.

These energy savings were accomplished by incorporating design elements to increase the efficiency of the building, installing high-efficiency mechanical systems and taking advantage of daylighting via wall-to-wall windows in rooms and a panoramic, three-story-tall glass wall in the hotel’s conference area.

Other sustainable design features of the Hotel and Transit Center include: