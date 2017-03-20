TransportationTransportation
Highway Construction

Euro JVs Vie for $1.1 Billion Silvertown Tunnel in UK

Shortlisted contractors from Austria, Germany, Spain and Sweden

ENR0320UKmap.png

Map Courtesy of Transport for London

March 20, 2017
Peter Reina
KEYWORDS Cintra Global / highway construction UK / HOCHTIEF / infrastructure / Silvertown tunnel / Skanska / SkanskaStrabag / Transport for London
Reprints
No Comments

Leading contractors from Austria, Germany, Spain and Sweden have been shortlisted for a design, build, finance and maintain contract for the estimated $1.1-billion Silvertown highway tunnel in east London.

Work on the twin-drive tunnel could start in 2019 and end four years later, according to the transit authority, Transport for London. The Secretary of State for Transport is expected to select a contractor for the project this fall, when the winning contractor will be named.

Spain-based Cintra Global will compete with Germany’s Hochtief PPP Solutions GmbH and also with a joint venture of Sweden’s Skanska and Austria-base Strabag. The successful bidder would earn available linked fees from TfL while taking no toll-revenue risk.

The proposed, roughly one-kilometer-long Silvertown crossing is planned to head east from close to the south portal of the existing overused Blackwall tunnel on Greenwich Peninsula under the river to the north bank near the Royal Docks. It is designed with twin 11.45 m dia bores to be driven by TBMs.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Recent Articles by Peter Reina

Rail Programs in France, UK Create Bonanza for Contractors

Structural Design Gymnastics Enable Use of Abandoned Foundation

Peter-reina

Peter Reina is Correspondent London, U.K.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article