Mortenson to Build in Colorado the Largest Single-Phase Wind-Energy Project in North America

Mortenson Construction has been selected to build what will become the largest single-phase wind farm ever built in North America. The 600MW Rush Creek Wind Project, owned and operated by Xcel Energy, will be home to 300 turbines and an 83-mile transmission line near Limon, Colo.

Mortenson says its wind-energy, high-voltage-transmission and civil groups will deliver engineering, procurement and construction services for Rush Creek. Colorado-based turbine manufacturer Vestas will provide the 300-V110 2.0MW wind turbines.

Engineering design will be complete in April, with construction expected to begin in May. The project’s in-service date is targeted for October 2018.

The 600MW Rush Creek Wind Project will be the single-largest wind contract executed to date for Mortenson, as well as the largest in Colorado.

The wind farm is estimated to contribute 350 jobs to the state during the peak of construction, and when complete, will increase Colorado’s wind-energy production by more than 20%. It also will potentially generate $180 million in landowner lease payments and property tax revenue.

“We are pleased to be selected to construct this significant project for Xcel Energy and the state of Colorado,” said Tim Maag, vice president and general manager at Mortenson’s Wind Energy Group. “This project is another great example of Xcel’s commitment to clean, renewable energy.”