Hyperloop Developer reveals superspeed system’s full-scale U.S. test track

Set to build, possibly by 2021, in the United Arab Emirates what would be the world’s first commercial superspeed transport system, U.S.-based Hyperloop One earlier this month revealed images of DevLoop, a full-scale, 500-meter test structure under construction near Las Vegas. Its 3.3-m-dia tubes are elevated by reinforced-concrete columns and pile foundations, the depth and size of which were not disclosed. The structure also includes an adjacent vacuum pump system to create the travel-cargo pods’ weightless environment. It will be publicly tested in several months, CEO Rob Lloyd told a Dubai rail conference. Dubai, which gave $50 million for DevLoop, is planning a 102-mile system to Abu Dhabi. Hyperloop One is linked with contractors Systra, AECOM, Parsons Corp., Arup and others.