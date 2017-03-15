Michigan Court Nixes Latest Delay On US-Canada Border Crossing

In a March 8 decision, a Wayne County, Mich., judge has thwarted the latest attempt to delay construction of the $4.5-billion Gordie Howe International Bridge, between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario. He refused to dismiss state condemnation proceedings on properties held by the private owner of the existing Ambassador Bridge, pending the outcome of that owner’s lawsuit challenging the new project’s legality. The 18-month process to select a private partner for the new bridge began last November.

Preliminary construction on the Canadian side is already underway.