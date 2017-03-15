TransportationProjectsBusinessGovernmentRisk

Michigan Court Nixes Latest Delay On US-Canada Border Crossing

March 15, 2017
KEYWORDS Ambassador Bridge / Gordie Howe Bridge / Michigan DOTI / US-Canada crossing
Reprints
No Comments

In a March 8 decision, a Wayne County, Mich., judge has thwarted the latest attempt to delay construction of the $4.5-billion Gordie Howe International Bridge, between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario. He refused to dismiss state condemnation proceedings on properties held by the private owner of the existing Ambassador Bridge, pending the outcome of that owner’s lawsuit challenging the new project’s legality. The 18-month process to select a private partner for the new bridge began last November.

Preliminary construction on the Canadian side is already underway.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article