Industrial Leads: Project Planning Information

Georgia Sempertrans USA LLC, a joint venture of Semperit AG Holding and Shaw Almex Industries Ltd., is considering establishing a conveyor-belt manufacturing plant in the Atlanta area. The project scope includes design and construction or renovation of building space; construction of equipment foundations; installation of rubber mixers, presses, vulcanizers, and splicing and slitting equipment; and purchase and installation of fabrication, welding, finishing, assembly and loading-dock equipment. Shaw Almex would fabricate some production equipment. The facility would be used to manufacture fabric- and steel-reinforced conveyor belts. Shaw Almex USA, 2935 Miller Rd., Decatur, 30035. IR#GA170205.

Illinois EDP Renewables North America LLC is planning to construct a windmill farm, near Chenoa. The project scope includes design and construction of access roads, an operation and maintenance building, a substation and equipment foundations; erection of 83 to 100 wind-powered generators on tubular steel towers; and purchase and installation of transformers, cabling and switchgear, with a 200-MW capacity. Construction is expected to begin in 2018. EDP Renewables North America LLC, 808 Travis St., Houston, 77002. IR#IL170214.

New Hampshire Poultry Products Northeast Inc. is planning to construct a meat processing plant in Londonderry. The project scope includes construction of a 110,000-sq-ft building and the purchase, relocation and installation of automated conveyors, stainless-steel tanks and piping, and cutting, deboning, grinding, packaging, and freezing equipment and systems. Operations will be relocated from the company’s facilities in Hooksett and Bow, N.H. Poultry Products Northeast Inc., Attn: Bill Conrad, COO, 11 Bemis Rd., Hooksett, 03106. IR#NH170203.

Oklahoma The Commercial Metals Co. is planning to construct a steel-fence postfabrication plant for its CMC Southern Post subsidiary at the CMC Steel Oklahoma minimill site, currently being completed in Durant. In addition to the construction of a new building, the project scope includes the purchase and installation an air-compressor system and fabrication, cutting, welding, finishing and painting equipment. The company will manage construction in-house. Construction is expected to begin in the third or fourth quarter of 2017. Commercial Metals Co., Attn: Jeff Grimes, Sourcing Manager, 6565 North MacArthur Blvd., Irving, Texas 75039. IR#OK170201.

