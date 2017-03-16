Product Snapshot: Latest From CONEXPO

Scissor Lift: Narrow Width for Indoor Work

Introduced at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017, the JLG 1532R electric scissor lift is 32 in. wide, allowing it to work in confined spaces and navigate indoor areas. The lift has a maximum working height of 15 ft and a capacity of 600 lb. Also on display at the triennial equipment show was JLG’s new 4045 electric scissor lift, which is only 45 in. wide and boasts a maximum working height of 40 ft indoors, 28 ft outdoors. The 4045 has forklift pockets built into the frame, allowing for it to be easily loaded and unloaded with standard forks. Both lifts feature all-steel platforms and component trays. JLG Industries; www.jlg.com



Hybrid Excavator: Improved Fuel Economy

Shown to the public for the first time at CONEXPO 2017, the 36-ton-class HB365LC-3 hybrid excavator is capable of reducing fuel consumption by up to 20% compared to non-hybrid excavators, according to the manufacturer. It uses an electric-swing motor to store energy from deceleration; while this energy would normally be lost, it is then used to return the boom to digging position. The electric system’s capacitor can be charged quickly as needed by the diesel engine’s onboard motor-generator. It also has an auto-idle function to conserve fuel. Komatsu America; www.komatsu.com



Crusher: Hybrid Power System Can Go Fully Electric

The KT-H4 tracked cone crusher is a fully automated machine capable of producing up to 250 tons per hour of material at a maximum feed size of 7 in. It is powered by a diesel-electric hybrid drive, reducing fuel consumption. A fully electric hybrid model, the H4e, allows for complete electrical operation when the onboard power is paired with an external genset. A three-deck, secondary screen module with a recycling conveyor allows for closed-circuit processing of material. Keestrack; www.keestrack.com



Compact Crawler Dozer: Hydrostatic Transmission

Liugong Dressta brought its hydrostatic compact crawler dozers to the North American market in 2016, and the machines were on display at CONEXPO. The TD-9S comes in two variants: A long-track model boasts greater stability and a 2.9-cu-yd bucket, and a low-ground-pressure model can work in unstable terrain with a 3.1-cu-yd bucket. The TD-9S have six-way blades that can be used for earthmoving or fine grading, and the machines accept Trimble’s 3D grade-control systems. The TD-9S’s engine meets Tier 4 Final emissions standards. Liugong Dressta Machinery; www.dressta.com

Manufacturers can send information on new products to ENR.products@enr.com.