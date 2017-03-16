Pulse: Project News for the Week of March 20, 2017

Planning

Alabama The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is planning to build a facility on a 27-acre site in Titusville. The complex will include a new adoption and education center, an animal-control facility, a teaching hospital for Auburn University and Tuskegee University veterinary students, a building for the police department’s K-9 unit, a conference center, a low-cost vet clinic for public use, a public park with a man-made lake, bike and jogging paths, and a bridge to connect to downtown’s Rotary Trail. Birchfield Penuel & Associates is designing the complex, which is valued at $30 million. Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Attn: Allison Black Cornelius, CEO, 300 Snow Dr., Birmingham, 35209. DR#16-00599223.

Arizona Meritage Homes is planning to build Paddock Village Townhomes on a 9.8-acre site at 6525 E. Thomas Rd. in Scottsdale. The project will encompass 20 two-story buildings, totaling 419,000 sq ft and containing 144 units. Sanks & Associates is the designer. The project is valued at $26 million. Meritage Homes, 8800 E. Raintree Dr., Scottsdale, 85260. DR#13-00638807.

Illinois VMC Management Corp. is planning to build a livestock facility near Wenona. The swine facility, with a capacity of 3,384 animals, will be known as Sandy Creek Lane LLC. It will consist of a sow farm, with a gestation building, a farrowing building and a gilt developer building. The project is valued at $17 million. VMC Management Corp., Attn: Keith Aljets, President, 411 N. Highland St., Williamsburg, Iowa 52361. DR#14-00489010.

Kansas The Greater Wichita YMCA and Wichita State University are planning to build a Greater Wichita YMCA facility. The 60,000-sq-ft building will be located at the intersection of Perimeter Road and Mike Oatman Drive on WSU’s Innovation Campus, in Wichita. The project has been valued at between $10 million and $15 million. Greater Wichita YMCA, Attn: Ronn McMahon, President and CEO, 3330 N. Woodlawn St., Wichita, 67220. DR#17-00559478.

Massachusetts River Stone LLC is planning to develop the River Stone condominium development, off of Ward Street in Hingham. It will consist of three two-story buildings, totaling 75,600 sq ft, and comprising 36 apartments. Axiom Architects is the designer of the project, which has been valued at between $15 million and $25 million. River Stone, LLC, Attn: Brian Murphy, Project Manager, 293R Washington St., Norwell, 02061. DR#16-00493703.

Virginia Praedium Group and Third Avenue Investments LLC are planning to develop Potomac Yard Landbay D-West Residential and a church, in Alexandria. The project will feature a 12-story, 490,000-sq-ft building, containing 342 residential units, a 300-seat worship center, 5,000 sq ft of retail space, and a 532-space underground parking garage. Davis, Carter, Scott is the designer of the project, which has been valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Praedium Group, Attn: Mark Lippmann, 825 Third Ave., New York City, 10022. DR#17-00524045.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

North Carolina The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers currently is evaluating bids from contractors seeking to build a fuel-cell maintenance hangar, at Seymour-Johnson Air Force Base. The project entails construction of a 150,000-sq-ft, two-bay corrosion-control and fuel-cell hangar, with an associated shop and administrative space. The project’s value has been estimated at between $1 million and $5 million. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attn: Sarah Ignacio, 600 Dr. Martin Luther King Place, Louisville, Ky. 40202. DR#17-00554063.

Oregon Slayden Construction Group Inc., the general contractor, is evaluating subcontractor bids for the Lebanon Water Treatment plant expansion. The project entails construction of a new water intake on the South Santiam River, a raw-water pump station, a membrane water treatment plant, a backwash tank and solids-processing basins. Carollo Engineers Inc. is the designer of the project, which has been valued at between $22 million and $23 million. Slayden Construction Group Inc., 500 Willamette Ave., Stayton, 97383. DR#16-00504278.

Utah Hogan & Associates Construction Inc. has started building a new high school in Eagle Mountain for the Alpine School District. The project consists of two two-story buildings, totaling 344,000 sq ft. The project is valued at $70 million. Hogan & Associates Construction Inc., 940 N. 1250 W., Centerville, 84014. DR#16-00669033.



Bid, Proposal Dates

Pennsylvania 3/28 P.J. Dick Inc., the construction manager, is seeking subcontractor bids for renovating the Music I building and building an addition to the recital hall. Bostwick Design Partnership is the designer of the project, which is valued at $15.3 million. P.J. Dick Inc., 225 N. Shore Dr., Pittsburgh, 15212. DR#15-00614244.

Texas 6/13 The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is seeking bidders to construct a new radiation oncology building at the Audie L. Murphy Hospital in San Antonio. The project is valued at between $5 million and $10 million. Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, 1901 Veterans Memorial Dr., Temple, 78229. DR#17-00543852.

Much information for Pulse is derived from Dodge Data & Analytics, the premier project information source in the construction industry. For more information on a project that has a Dodge Report (DR) number or for general information on Dodge products and services, call 1-800-393-6343 or visit the website at www.dodgeleadcenter.com.